nationalinterest.org

Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest

The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
The Intercept

Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza

When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
AFP

UN slams 'unconscionable' killing of Palestinian children

The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and demanded those responsible be brought to account. Her office said 19 Palestinian children had been killed in the Palestinian territories in the recent unrest, taking the total number this year to 37.
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Daily Mail

Putin' on a brave face: Russia is forced to scale back its Vostok war games with China and sends just 50,000 troops compared to 300,000 four years ago after heavy losses in Ukraine

Russia and China today launched their week-long Vostok war games - but on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Vladimir Putin's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Moscow insisted last month that its...
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
