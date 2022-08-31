Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest
The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Washington Examiner
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
Americans Rarely See the True Face of Israel’s Bombing of Gaza
When a ceasefire on Sunday night ended a three-day Israeli offensive in the Gaza strip, over 350 Palestinians were wounded and 46 were dead, including 16 children, according to Palestinian officials. Media coverage in the U.S. was mainly led by photographs of smoke-filled skies or Gazans walking amid piles of rubble. While the photos were accurate and recent, the safety of selecting these images, rather than graphic ones, effectively portrayed a reality for American audiences far removed from what had truly unfolded on the ground.
UN slams 'unconscionable' killing of Palestinian children
The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and demanded those responsible be brought to account. Her office said 19 Palestinian children had been killed in the Palestinian territories in the recent unrest, taking the total number this year to 37.
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections
Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Putin' on a brave face: Russia is forced to scale back its Vostok war games with China and sends just 50,000 troops compared to 300,000 four years ago after heavy losses in Ukraine
Russia and China today launched their week-long Vostok war games - but on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Vladimir Putin's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Moscow insisted last month that its...
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
Business Insider
For Putin and Russia, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group could be a recipe for disaster
In the Bavarian town of Rain am Lech, a statue in the market square serves as a reminder of more tumultuous times. It depicts Johann Tserclaes, the count of Tilly, who helped lead the armies of the German Emperor Ferdinand II against Protestant challengers during the first decade of the Thirty Years' War.
