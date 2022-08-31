Read full article on original website
Post Register
National rec area celebrated with Sawtooths looming large
Recollections of the giants of Idaho’s political past and their work which resulted in the preservation of wilderness and the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were invoked at an anniversary celebration last month in Stanley. The national recreation area was established 50 years ago, on Aug. 22,...
Post Register
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
Post Register
Opinion: Voters in Wyoming should be ashamed
I am 93 years old, and I never thought that I would live to see how stupid the voters of Wyoming were to vote against their Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Instead of what they did, they should have applauded her for her dedicated service on the committee investigating the truth about the lying Trump.
Post Register
Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
Post Register
Idaho law enforcement warns of 'Skittles' and 'Rainbow' fentanyl
Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d’Alene Police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them, per the release.
Post Register
Overnight closures coming to Highway 20/26 as ITD continues construction
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department says drivers should expect overnight lane closures on Highway 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) between Highway 16 and Star Road after the Labor Day weekend. US-20/26 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with intermittent delays of up to 15 minutes...
Post Register
Firefighters remain to secure brush fire in eastern Oregon
ONTARIO, Ore., (CBS2) — Both lanes of Interstate-84 is back open in eastern Oregon after a brush fire shut down the roadway. As of Friday, the fire was mapped at 1,258 acres and is 100% contained. Oregon transportation officials say a vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate...
Post Register
Geomagnetic storm may cause auroras in parts of Idaho
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) — A geomagnetic storm poised to hit Earth on Labor day may cause auroras in parts of Northern and Central Idaho according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. The mild to moderate storm was unleashed by a disturbance on the Sun's surface - releasing a stream...
