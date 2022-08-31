Idaho State Police are warning people about a surge in new types of fentanyl called “skittles” or “rainbow.”. Skittles fentanyl resemble pieces of brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form, according to a press release from ISP. This release comes on the tail of Coeur d’Alene Police seizing about 50 of these multi-colored pills over the weekend. Of all seized pills, no matter the color, “M-30” was imprinted on them, per the release.

1 DAY AGO