ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Drjr_0hc7xdjg00

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations.

Taiwan 's forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group.

The statement Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use," but gave no other details. It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired. Taiwan previously fired only flares as warnings.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month. It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , the highest-ranking U.S. dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion. China's drills brought strong condemnation from Taiwan's chief ally, the U.S., along with fellow regional democracies such as Australia and Japan . Some of China's missiles early in August fell into nearby Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Taiwan maintains control over a range of islands in the Kinmen and Matsu groups in the Taiwan Strait, a relic of the effort by Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists to maintain a foothold on the mainland after being driven out by Mao Zedong's Communists amid civil war in 1949.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's actions failed to intimidate the island's 23 million people, saying they had only hardened support for the armed forces and the status quo of de-facto independence.

Officials said anti-drone defenses were being strengthened, part of a 12.9% increase in the Defense Ministry’s annual budget next year. The government is planning to spend an additional 47.5 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.6 billion), for a total of 415.1 billion NTD ($13.8 billion) for the year.

The U.S. is also reportedly preparing to approve a $1.1 billion defense package for Taiwan that would include anti-ship and air-to-air missiles to be used to repel potential Chinese invasion attempt.

Following the Chinese drills, the U.S. sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait, which China has sought to designate as its sovereign waters. Foreign delegations from the U.S., Japan and European nations have continued to arrive to lend Taipei diplomatic and economic support.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is currently visiting Taiwan to discuss production of semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China.

Ducey is seeking to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state.

Last week, the Indiana governor visited Taiwan on a similar mission.

Taiwan produces more than half the global supply of high-end processor chips. China's firing of missiles during its exercises disrupted shipping and air traffic, and highlighted the possibility that chip exports might be interrupted.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Indiana State
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.Just Stop Oil said the protesters were arrested by Essex Police.I cannot stand by and watch while our government allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Elon Musk’s long history of questionable climate takes on oil, population, and nuclear

Elon Musk, the man who topped Bloomberg’s 2021 list of “green” billionaires, recently surprised observers when he called for more fossil fuel exploration at an energy conference.“At this time, we actually need more oil and gas, not less,” the Tesla CEO said on Monday at an event in Stavanger, Norway, adding that he didn’t want to “demonize” the fossil fuel industry.He argued that despite various efforts to build renewable technologies, the invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia’s fossil fuel industry were pinching energy supplies in Europe. "Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Refugees ‘losing hope for future’ due to barriers to higher education in UK

Refugee and asylum-seeking children in the UK are “losing hope for the future” due to a lack of support to progress into higher education, a charity has warned. Refugee Education UK says students are being faced with language barriers, complex enrolment processes and a lack of awareness among colleges and universities on asylum applications, which have all led to delays in young people continuing with higher education.The charity has received a significant increase in the number of enquiries made to its education advice service for refugee and asylum-seeking young people over the last few years. Between September 2021 to August...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiang Kai Shek
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Doug Ducey
The Independent

Russia planning ‘decisive energy blow to all Europeans’, Ukraine’s Zelensky warns

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow.Mr Zelensky warned in his daily video address that Russia is preparing for a “decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter”.He was speaking on Saturday after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the continent. Moscow has cited Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine and technical issues for the energy disruptions. European countries which have backed the Kyiv government with diplomatic and military...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Refugees minister quits Government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the Government before a new leader takes over.In Government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to his efforts, with the outgoing Prime Minister saying that Government would miss his “wealth of experience”.Lord Harrington, who thanked Mr Johnson for appointing him, said his decision means the next prime minister can “save” on...
POLITICS
The Independent

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

Iran said Friday its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go, the latest maritime incident involving the U.S. Navy's new drone fleet in the Mideast. Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet, acknowledged the incident on Friday to The Associated Press but declined to immediately elaborate.Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined what appeared to be two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. State TV...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Chinese#House
The Independent

Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks

Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been officially at war since the latter's creation in 1948, both claim an area of some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Lebanon and Israel kicked off maritime border talks almost two...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pakistan flood toll continues to climb with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as country pleads for relief

The death toll from Pakistan’s cataclysmic floods continues to rise with 57 more people reported dead, including 25 children, as aid received so far remains insufficient for over 33 million people displaced. The figures were released by Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday from flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, in which 25 were children.The authority says the death toll since mid-June — when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year — now stands at 1,290. Pakistan has appealed again to the international community for aid for victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54

Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54.The crash occurred on a river bridge in Maharashtra state’s Palghar district near Mumbai, police officer Prakash Gaekwad told reporters.Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision, but India’s top court upheld his dismissal.Politicians and business leaders reacted with shock to news of Mistry’s death.Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
The Independent

Travellers heading to UK suffer six-hour delay at Port of Calais

Ferry companies DFDS and P&O Ferries have apologised to travellers heading to the UK after they endured delays of up to six hours at the Port of Calais. Holidaymakers were stuck at UK border controls on Saturday, with many missing their crossing. P&O used extra ships for passengers who missed their sailing, as queues continued into the evening. Josh Williams, a passenger on one of the ferries, told BBC News he was stuck waiting in Calais for five hours on Saturday to get a ferry back to the UK. Were you impacted by delays? If so email aisha@rimi@independent.co.ukHe shared pictures...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills.Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue. Russia’s war against Ukraine led Sweden, along with Finland, to take the historic step of applying to join NATO. That step has reassured many, and is so uncontested it hasn't been an issue in the...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘Six people killed’ climbing Russia’s ‘most dangerous’ volcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka

Six people have died while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano in Far Eastern Russia, according to reports. Rescuers are said to be unable to reach another six climbers stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, in the Kamchatka region, because of bad weather. Two of the climbers are believed to be sheltering in a camp 10,827 ft above sea level, and another four in a tent at 13,123 ft. The group of 12, including two guides, began their ascent to the 15,600 ft summit on Tuesday, local media said. The accident occurred about 1,600 ft below the summit, reports from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rights groups call for Rajapaksa’s arrest after return to Colombo

Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is facing calls for his arrest as he returned to the country after fleeing in the middle of a historic uprising which saw protestors breaking into the presidential house demanding his removal. The 73-year-old former military officer who hails from the powerful Rajapaksa family which has ruled Sri Lanka for decades, spent weeks in Thailand exploring his options, including applying for a US green card. However, he returned to his home country amid tight security late on Friday night. He has reportedly been given special protection amid the continued protests and a state...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy