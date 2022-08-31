MIA says her album is delayed because she’s waiting for verses from Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat

MIA has claimed that the delay on her forthcoming album MATA is down to verses she’s waiting for from rappers Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat .

On Tuesday (30 August) the artist wrote on her Instagram story that she had waited “two years” for collaborations from the musicians.

She also promised the fans that the album was “coming soon” and said that MATA wasn’t out by September, she would “leak” the record herself.

The “Paper Planes” singer also hinted that she had been waiting on another verse from a mystery artist, before writing “never mind”.

“Coming soon I promise. I had to wait two years for a Doja Cat verse…. Then a Nicki one… Then a…. Never mind,” she added. “If Mata isn’t out [September] I will leak it myself.”

The artist’s story remarked on the unusually long gap between the announcement of her album and its release. MIA shared the news of the forthcoming release in November last year.

MATA will be the artists first release for 6 years; her last album AIM was released in 2016. Her latest single “Popular” – which will be featured on the new album – dropped on 12 August.

As well as explaining the cause of the delay MIA also shared a 1.15 minute video teaser of new music from the album on Twitter.

MATA is due for release in September.