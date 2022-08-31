High School Volleyball: Rams hold off Panthers in five sets

BETHEL — Greene Central held off a furious rally from North Pitt to secure a five-set volleyball victory in what felt more like a late-season or playoff match rather than both teams’ Eastern Plains 2A Conference openers.

After winning the first two sets, then dropping back-to-back sets, the Rams eventually prevailed in the fifth set with 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 17-25, 15-8 final scores.

The fifth set saw the host Panthers continue their momentum in the early going as they jumped out to a 5-3 lead.

A kill by Rylee Toole then pulled Greene Central (6-1, 1-0 EPC) to within a point and sent Mary Head to the service line.

Head then came up with the most pivotal service run of the match, rattling off eight consecutive points, including three aces in a four-point span, to put the Rams in command of the set at 12-5.

The run was aided on both ends by Toole at the net, who started the run with her second consecutive block, before finishing it off with a kill.

North Pitt looked to respond, as Nakyiah Hollis recorded a kill before adding a service point to pull the home side back within five at 13-8.

A sideout then put Toole at the service line for match point, as the sophomore recorded an ace to secure the 15-8 fifth set win and give the Rams the five-set victory.

“I think it all comes down to the momentum behind the ball, and sometimes you lose momentum,” Greene Central head coach Emily Lahr said. “When you lose momentum, that can change a game, but it’s all about how you pick up and move on from it.”

The opening set was back and forth in the early going before Greene Central pulled away late, as eventually it was a Panthers’ service fault leading to set point at 25-15 to give the away side a 1-0 set lead.

Greene Central led the second set from start to finish, despite the Panthers cutting the deficit to one on four separate occasions late in the set.

Leading 20-19, a sideout gave the Rams the service and a two-point cushion, as a three-point run including an ace from Jamie Donley Phillips gave the visitors set point.

North Pitt was able to fight off one set point, then a net violation finished off a 25-20 win for the Rams to put them on the verge of a sweep.

However, the Panthers overcame an early 9-4 deficit in the third set to secure a 25-21 win and keep the match alive.

Kayden Howell swung the momentum to the home side with three consecutive aces.

A five-point run aided by a block and a kill from Howell put North Pitt in front 18-14.

The Panthers maintained the four-point advantage for the remainder of the set to force a fourth set.

In set four, North Pitt led from start to finish on its way to a 25-17 win to force a winner-take-all fifth set.

Zyasia Watts’ performance at the service line was crucial in the set, as the junior finished with seven service points behind a pair of aces.

Greene Central fought off four consecutive set points, as the home side capped the 25-17 win with a block by Hollis.

Then, in the fifth set, North Pitt took an early lead before Head lifted the Rams to a clinching win with her run at the line.

“A win is nice, but it’s all about learning just as much from winning as losing,” Lahr said.

Greene Central is back in action today when it visits North Lenoir, while North Pitt returns to the court Thursday at Havelock.

Ayden-Grifton 3 West Craven 0

The Chargers swept West Craven 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 in their Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener on the road Tuesday.

Ayden-Grifton (2-3, 1-0 EPC) was led by nine kills from Lainey Evans, while Hailey Pasour led the way with led the way with 18 service points.

Vanessa Cruz followed with 10 service points for the Chargers, while Riley Tittle finished with five assists.

Ayden-Grifton is back in action today when it hosts South Lenoir.

JV Volleyball Ayden-Grifton 2 West Craven 0

The Ayden-Grifton JV volleyball team swept West Craven 25-16, 25-18 in to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the year.

Addison Hardee led the Chargers with 11 service points and four assists, while Kenzie Letchworth posted five service points and three kills.

Ayden-Grifton is back in action today when it welcomes South Lenoir.

JP2 moves to 3A

John Paul II’s athletic programs will now compete in 3A after the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association announced realignment Tuesday.

The Saints previously competed in 2A, but will be making the move up to the larger classification.

While the North Carolina High School Athletic Association realigns its classifications every four years, the NCISAA can change classes and conference every year.

Some of JP2’s foes in the NCISAA are also making classification moves, as Greenfield and Grace Christian are both moving from 1A to 2A.

Also changing is the Saints’ conference, as the Coastal Plains Independent Conference will be adding Arendell Parrott Academy and Epiphany School, as the two programs will join JP2, Greenfield School, Wayne Christian and Wayne Country Day.