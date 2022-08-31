Letter: GOP does have quality candidates on fall ballot

What are the Republicans running on in the 2022 mid-terms? Is it only high gas prices and inflation? Where is the party’s leadership?

It’s highly likely that Republicans will win back the U.S. House and U.S. Senate this fall. But does party leadership really want to win?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, made comments the other day about the quality of Republican Senate candidates as many of them are trailing in recent polling. But incumbent GOP senators like Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida were also trailing.

But why would McConnell make such a statement about the quality of candidates? Is he upset that Donald Trump’s “America First” candidates defeated his choices in the primaries? Is this about who is king of the mountain? This is serious business. At stake is the future of our country. We can’t afford to elect any more leftist senators.

There are several high-profile races in November. In Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehnet Oz is taking on far-left Bernie Sanders clone John Fetterman. In Ohio, veteran and self-made man JD Vance is running against career politician and so-called moderate Tim Ryan, a Democratic congressman who has voted with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. In Arizona, venture capitalist Blake Masters is up against incumbent Mark Kelly who is a former astronaut but looks like he is a deer in the headlights in Washington. Then there is Herschel Walker, an ex-NFL star, trying to unseat radical pro-abortion pastor Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

Poor candidates? Each one of the Republicans has established careers outside of politics. They are not politicians. Man to man, they are not inferior to their opponents in any way. I believe it is just the opposite.

The Democratic Party has left moderate territory where most of their voters are and have moved toward socialism. They are desperate to keep these moderate voters in line so they must cause hysteria by calling their opponents fascists, “deplorable” and white nationalists. They will do anything to create division and hate.

These people are divisive. They pump up their transformational radical views. But they want little discussion with us about our mainstream values. They just want to disparage and vilify us.

Instead of asking what government can do for you, you need to think about what kind of country you want to live in.

Do you want a country where abortion can be had in the final moments of birth? Do you want a country where little kids can decide to change their sex with or without parental approval? Do you want a country where there is no personal responsibility? Do you want a country where Big Brother is watching your every move? Do you want a country that will not defend its borders? Do you want a country that can’t control its spending? Do you want a country where your voice is censured?

I have faith in the American people. I know what kind of country they want. So I see a “red wave” coming in November.

Martin Luther King said “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”

We can no longer remain silent. We must rise up like parents did at school board meetings all across the country. Because our nation and our liberty matter.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City