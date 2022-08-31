Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
CDOT in ‘competition with Wendy’s’ to fill 130 openings on Western Slope
WESTERN SLOPE — The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state that includes the highly watched stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon down about 22% of its staff. In a meeting with Routt County Commissioners on...
Summit County’s COVID-19 death total increases by one as incidence rate declines
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 81 cases per 100,000 people, up from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 31, the county totaled 25 new cases. In...
3rd graders now eligible for Colorado Ski Country USA’s ski passport program
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Colorado Ski Country USA announced that it will be expanding its kids ski passport program for the 2022-23 ski season to now include third grade students. The newly expanded kids ski passport program will be available to third through sixth graders for $59 each. The passport...
I-70 traffic is likely ‘inescapable’ over Labor Day weekend as skies clear and gas prices drop
Declining gas prices and pristine weather will set the stage for a busy Labor Day weekend in Summit County. Traffic may be hard to avoid, so officials are encouraging travelers to leave early and drive safely. Alleviating some traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects Friday...
