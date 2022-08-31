ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 death total increases by one as incidence rate declines

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 81 cases per 100,000 people, up from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Aug. 31, the county totaled 25 new cases. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy