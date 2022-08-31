ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with grand party

Twila Dawn (Wolcott) Sampson joined the centenarian club when she celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday morning as a resident of Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. Family members, friends, other residents and staff members paid tribute to Sampson by singing her the traditional "Happy Birthday" song during a grand party. Asked...
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Council to talk tennis courts, sewer Wed.

In what may be a short agenda, the Ridgecrest City Council Sept. 7 will be asked to approve a $217,000 contract with Willdan Engineering for upgrades to Leroy Jackson Park. The project includes repair and replacement of six tennis courts. The funding will come a Cal Trans for a Local...
RIDGECREST, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Sierra Highway crash kills one

PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Mojave CHP officer wins ‘officer of the year’ award

Officer Brandon Chitty was among officers from different areas of the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division to be named an “officer of the year” recently. The recognition came from the Inland Empire Blue Belles, an organization that offers a “sisterhood of support for the thin blue line.” The nonprofit organization is made up of female law enforcement offers and the family and friends of law enforcement dedicated to the emotional and professional support of those who serve and protect.
MOJAVE, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Cinema Day Celebration, movies $3

Ridgecrest Cinemas Kelly Walden–Ridgecrest Cinemas joins the National Cinema Day Celebration by bringing Ridgecrest City to the movies for $3. All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day September 3 for no more than $3 at participating movie theaters. Ridgecrest Cinemas is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Football, cross-country teams struggled with facility, access issues

Tehachapi High’s Warrior football and cross-country teams have had a few struggles settling into the new school year. But an issue that resulted in rescheduling varsity and junior varsity football games on Aug. 26 appears to be resolved. And although the cross-country team had to cancel its planned Beat the Heat scrimmage at Brite Lake on Aug. 31, officials report that issues have been resolved and an event there on Sept. 21 can go on as planned.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Healthcare navigates uncharted waters

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital faces perhaps its most serious set of threats in the history of our institution. Our local governance represents the interests of our public in the organization. In times of growth or in difficulty, that mission remains the same — preserving services that promote health and wellness for the Indian Wells Valley and surrounding communities.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

REALMS Board seats new members

Elsa Hennings, Samuel Garvin, Travis Reed and Sharene Rivas are the new members of the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science Governing Board. Chief Executive Officer Miriam Hogg administered the oath Aug. 30 at the board’s annual reorganization meeting. The fifth member, Earnest Unruh, represents the Kern...
RIDGECREST, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard

LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA

