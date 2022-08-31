Read full article on original website
Iconic Randsburg General Store set to close its doors
A landmark in Kern County that's been open for more than a century is getting ready to close its doors for good. In California’s living ghost town of Randsburg lies a general store full of memories.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with grand party
Twila Dawn (Wolcott) Sampson joined the centenarian club when she celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday morning as a resident of Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. Family members, friends, other residents and staff members paid tribute to Sampson by singing her the traditional "Happy Birthday" song during a grand party. Asked...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to talk tennis courts, sewer Wed.
In what may be a short agenda, the Ridgecrest City Council Sept. 7 will be asked to approve a $217,000 contract with Willdan Engineering for upgrades to Leroy Jackson Park. The project includes repair and replacement of six tennis courts. The funding will come a Cal Trans for a Local...
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
Bakersfield Now
3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
Tehechapi News
Mojave CHP officer wins ‘officer of the year’ award
Officer Brandon Chitty was among officers from different areas of the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division to be named an “officer of the year” recently. The recognition came from the Inland Empire Blue Belles, an organization that offers a “sisterhood of support for the thin blue line.” The nonprofit organization is made up of female law enforcement offers and the family and friends of law enforcement dedicated to the emotional and professional support of those who serve and protect.
news-ridgecrest.com
Cinema Day Celebration, movies $3
Ridgecrest Cinemas Kelly Walden–Ridgecrest Cinemas joins the National Cinema Day Celebration by bringing Ridgecrest City to the movies for $3. All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day September 3 for no more than $3 at participating movie theaters. Ridgecrest Cinemas is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation...
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period
California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
California Highway Patrol to set up DUI Checkpoint in Eastern Kern
The California Highway Patrol announced that they will conduct a DUI Sobriety and Driver License Checkpoint in the eastern Kern County area on September 2nd.
Tehechapi News
Football, cross-country teams struggled with facility, access issues
Tehachapi High’s Warrior football and cross-country teams have had a few struggles settling into the new school year. But an issue that resulted in rescheduling varsity and junior varsity football games on Aug. 26 appears to be resolved. And although the cross-country team had to cancel its planned Beat the Heat scrimmage at Brite Lake on Aug. 31, officials report that issues have been resolved and an event there on Sept. 21 can go on as planned.
Tehechapi News
City sales tax measure will be ‘Measure S’ on Nov. 8 ballot
The Kern County Elections Office has assigned an identifying letter to the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. City voters will be asked to vote yes or no on Measure S — with the ballot asking this question:
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Healthcare navigates uncharted waters
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital faces perhaps its most serious set of threats in the history of our institution. Our local governance represents the interests of our public in the organization. In times of growth or in difficulty, that mission remains the same — preserving services that promote health and wellness for the Indian Wells Valley and surrounding communities.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
REALMS Board seats new members
Elsa Hennings, Samuel Garvin, Travis Reed and Sharene Rivas are the new members of the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science Governing Board. Chief Executive Officer Miriam Hogg administered the oath Aug. 30 at the board’s annual reorganization meeting. The fifth member, Earnest Unruh, represents the Kern...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
