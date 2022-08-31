Wayne Richmond, born March 12, 1933, passed away at the age of 890 at his home on Wisconsin 1, 2022. Wayne, better known as Buddy to those close to him, was the son of the late Nathan and Mayme (Cesar) Richmond . After growing up in Algoma, he enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17 and soon found himself on the front lines of the Korean War where he served proudly with the 2nd Infantry Indianhead Division. After coming home from the service, he met the love of his life and married Estelle Torstenson. Together they were blessed with four daughters; Debra (Gary) Richmond-Rockwood, Wisconsin Claire; Virginia (John) Haske, Algoma; Cindy (John) Wojtczak, New Franken; and Wanda grandchildren, Luxembourg. In all, “Bud and Stella” had 63 loving years together. Wayne was a gifted carpenter that loved traveling, his many dogs, cats, and squirrels, and frequent trips to the casino. Early in his career, he worked for the US Plywood Corp. in Algoma. He later served as the Kewaunee County Veterans Service Officer for 20 years before retiring in 1995. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Alan Richmond and Donald Cesar; and his true love, Estelle. Wayne is survived by his four daughters, eight grandchildren Angela (Lee) Whipp, Jessica (Jake) Legois, Ryan (Brenda) Stoller, Heather (Eluster) Wilson, Tanya (George) Atsidakos, Jordan DuChateau, Jason DuChateau and Tyler (Danielle) DuChateau; many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his only sister, Shirley Eckstein, and one brother, Neil Richmond. There will be a public visitation for Wayne, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at the Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM with Gloria Butler officiating. Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery with Full Military Rites. Wayne’s wishes are that all money donations will be going to the Green Bay Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society. Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Wayne’s tribute page at www.schinderlefuneralhome.com.

