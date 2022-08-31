Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
spectrumnews1.com
Group turns weed covered patch into pollinator habitat
DE PERE, Wis. — A group of volunteers in the Green Bay area have turned a patch of land full of weeds into a pollinator habitat. Northeaster Wisconsin Master Gardeners, with the blessing of the City of De Pere, started building a garden along the De Pere Riverwalk and Wildlife Pier in 2015.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay area brokers are seeing less competition in the local housing market
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Ever since the pandemic hit the US housing market, there’s been more buyers than available homes. And the cost of properties skyrocketed. “I had never seen or experienced a real estate market like 2020, 2021 and going into 2022,” broker Mark Olejniczak said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wayne Edward Richmond Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette
Wayne Richmond, born March 12, 1933, passed away at the age of 890 at his home on Wisconsin 1, 2022. Wayne, better known as Buddy to those close to him, was the son of the late Nathan and Mayme (Cesar) Richmond . After growing up in Algoma, he enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17 and soon found himself on the front lines of the Korean War where he served proudly with the 2nd Infantry Indianhead Division. After coming home from the service, he met the love of his life and married Estelle Torstenson. Together they were blessed with four daughters; Debra (Gary) Richmond-Rockwood, Wisconsin Claire; Virginia (John) Haske, Algoma; Cindy (John) Wojtczak, New Franken; and Wanda grandchildren, Luxembourg. In all, “Bud and Stella” had 63 loving years together. Wayne was a gifted carpenter that loved traveling, his many dogs, cats, and squirrels, and frequent trips to the casino. Early in his career, he worked for the US Plywood Corp. in Algoma. He later served as the Kewaunee County Veterans Service Officer for 20 years before retiring in 1995. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Alan Richmond and Donald Cesar; and his true love, Estelle. Wayne is survived by his four daughters, eight grandchildren Angela (Lee) Whipp, Jessica (Jake) Legois, Ryan (Brenda) Stoller, Heather (Eluster) Wilson, Tanya (George) Atsidakos, Jordan DuChateau, Jason DuChateau and Tyler (Danielle) DuChateau; many great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his only sister, Shirley Eckstein, and one brother, Neil Richmond. There will be a public visitation for Wayne, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, at the Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM with Gloria Butler officiating. Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery with Full Military Rites. Wayne’s wishes are that all money donations will be going to the Green Bay Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society. Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Wayne’s tribute page at www.schinderlefuneralhome.com.
Manitowoc teacher auctions painting to help bakery recover after fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After Hartman’s Bakery caught fire in late July, a Manitowoc teacher painted a picture of the business to auction off to help in their recovery efforts. Matthew Honzik has been going to the bakery since childhood. He wanted to do more than just donate money, so he spent time creating a […]
Fox11online.com
Intersection between Green Bay, Door County reopens with safety improvements
TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- An intersection in northeastern Brown County has reopened after a summer of construction. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation redesigned the intersection of highways 57 and K. Crews built two restricted crossing U-turns, also known as “J-turns,” with extended turn lanes. The project removed cross traffic and left turns directly from Highway K to Bay Settlement Road.
agupdate.com
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
Oconto County District Attorney resigns, Gov. Evers seeks new applicants
The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr.’s resignation effective Thursday.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate isn’t committing to supporting Donald Trump in 2024. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney called Trump “dumb dumb Donald” in 2020 but said he voted for him. Toney declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview that he’s not sure if he’ll vote for Trump in 2024. He says it depends on who’s on the ballot then and he’s focused on the attorney general race right now. Toney’s stance puts him at odds with other top Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who have expressed support for Trump. Political observers say Toney is risking alienating key donors among the Republican base.
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
wpr.org
Milk plant closures leave schools with higher prices after summer scramble
Shutdowns at two plants left some school districts in the Dairy State scrambling to find milk for their students this fall, and is helping drive higher prices for those familiar half-pint cartons in lunch programs. Bordon Dairy, which provided milk for school cafeterias, announced in May that it was cutting...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA receives $1M gift for Sturgeon Bay upgrades
Walking approximately 13,000 miles at the Door County YMCA Sturgeon Bay Program Center is part of the reason why you will see a transformed facility in the coming months. The Door County YMCA announced Thursday that Denise and Dave Bunning, through their Sunshine Charitable Foundation, donated $1 million to the Heart of the Community Capital Campaign. Dave’s dad Jim was a mainstay at the Sturgeon Bay Program Center track, walking 44 laps several times a week for 23 years. His mom Barb also remained active, spending countless hours taking exercise classes at the YMCA.
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma closes sale of Long Term Care Unit
The City of Algoma officially sold the Algoma Medical Center and Long-Term Care Unit on Thursday afternoon. The new owners, Sam and Abby Follman of Mequon, purchased the facility for $1.5 million after approaching the city in October of 2021. Follman says the goal is to continue growing the business and the great care provided to people in the Algoma community and the greater Kewaunee County area.
Door County Pulse
Plans Progressing for Sturgeon Bay Terrace Project
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has approved a revised development agreement and a donation agreement for the Sturgeon Bay Terrace project near the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge on the city’s West Waterfront. Peter and Jennifer Gentry of WWP Development initially received approval from the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Accident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
Wisconsin man gets life for killing grandparents
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents to life in prison. The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that Outagamie County Judge Mitchell Metropulos ordered 20-year-old Alexander Kraus to serve at least 40 years minus the three-and-a-half years he’s spent in custody before petitioning for supervised release.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
