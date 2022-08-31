ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WphfB_0hc7uRYZ00

WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

It was a week-long process.

The jury is comprised of nine women and three men that will decide the fate of George Wagner IV, WCPO says.

The court still has to choose six alternate jurors.

Jurors are expected to tour relevant sites in the case later this week and opening arguments are scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

George Wagner IV faces trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family who were shot to death at point-blank range while sleeping in their Pike County homes, WCPO reports.

He also faces dozens of charges with the possibility of the death penalty.

The trial is expected to last up to six to eight weeks with opening statements scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 6, according to WCPO.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, OH
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
sciotopost.com

Fayette County – Sheriff Investigating Fairground Vandals

Fayette County – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred during late Thursday or early Friday morning at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Several buildings throughout the grounds were entered and/or vandalized. If you have any information pertaining to this crime, we encourage you to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Loaded Handgun Found in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a handgun that was found under a bridge in Chillicothe’s most common park Yoctangee. According to the report, both Chillicothe police and Ross County deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived they made contact with a concerned citizen who had found a handgun in the area of Yoctangee Park Annex. The man who had called the police says he found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun on the ground under the US 35 bridge near the river. He told police he saw the handgun laying on the ground and unloaded it, so it would be safe.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Labor Day#Violent Crime#Wcpo#Cox Media Group
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Offering a helping hand

Large crowd comes out for recovery event held in downtown Ironton. “Like they said in ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?,’ ‘Come on in, the water’s fine,’” Mark Salyers called to the dozens gathered at the Ohio River by Ironton’s boat dock on Wednesday.
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The public is invited to celebrate the German heritage of Chillicothe and Ross County at “Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society.”. The event will take place on Friday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Ross County Heritage Center located at 45 West Fifth Street in Chillicothe and will feature traditional German food prepared by the world-famous Schmidt’s restaurant located in German Village in Columbus.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fair at New Boston continues today in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Fair at New Boston continues for its second day in Springfield. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. today and continue until 6:00 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park off South Tecumseh Road. Activities include sampling foods inspired by the past, shopping, period entertainment, and music. >>WATCH: 7...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Afroman speaks out after Adams County deputies raid rapper's home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A warrant led to the search of singer and rapper Afroman's property in Adams County. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, moved to Adams County around 2007 after he met a woman. The "Crazy Rap (Colt 45)" rapper stated that he was in Chicago at the time of the raid on Aug. 21.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy