Pike County Murders: Jury officially seated for trial of a Wagner family member

WAVERLY — A jury has officially been seated in the first trial in the Pike County Murders case six years after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

It was a week-long process.

The jury is comprised of nine women and three men that will decide the fate of George Wagner IV, WCPO says.

The court still has to choose six alternate jurors.

Jurors are expected to tour relevant sites in the case later this week and opening arguments are scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

George Wagner IV faces trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family who were shot to death at point-blank range while sleeping in their Pike County homes, WCPO reports.

He also faces dozens of charges with the possibility of the death penalty.

The trial is expected to last up to six to eight weeks with opening statements scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 6, according to WCPO.

