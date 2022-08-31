Read full article on original website
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, very gradually...
Featured Business: Crown Ace Hardware
Crown Ace started as a mom and pop shop in Corona del Mar in 1948. Today it’s a thriving chain, managing 21 stores and employing more than 500 people across three states. And it all began at Crown Hardware in Corona del Mar – one of the most recognizable and longest running businesses in the area. The store was owned by the Lionbarger family but sold to Newport Beach resident, Jeff Schulein, in 1974 as a real estate investment.
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Laguna Art Museum Updates
Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art. “The museum has always been...
Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
High temperatures in Orange County bring risk of heat-related illneses
Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the low to mid 90s beginning Wednesday 8/31 and reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees through Monday 9/5. High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke for those who are more sensitive to heat.
Street sweeping postponed for Labor Day weekend
Due to the observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, there will be no residential street sweeping Sept. 5 – Sept. 9 2022. This coincides with the Costa Mesa Sanitary District, which also observes this holiday by pushing trash collection back one day. This results in residential gutter...
City to open Cooling Center over Labor Day weekend
While the City of Costa Mesa has not hit the threshold that requires Cooling Centers to open, in an abundance of caution, the City of Costa Mesa will open the Senior Center as a Cooling Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday Sept. 4 and Monday Sept. 5 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 695 W 19th St. For information please call (714) 327-7550.
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
The Orange International Street Fair returns tonight on their 50th Anniversary
The popular Orange International Street Fair is back and celebrating their 50th Anniversary, starting tonight, Sep. 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The event will run through Sunday, Sep. 4, when it will finally close down at 10 p.m. The Orange Street Fair features food booths broken down into 16 ethnicities...
OCSC joins forces with MADD for Labor Day Weekend
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) California to remind fans to be designated drivers during one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, Labor Day weekend. OCSC and MADD will host a soccer match against Memphis 901 on Sep. 3 at the Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, Ca. A portion of the funds raised go directly to MADD’s lifesaving mission in Southern California to provide necessary community services to those affected by drunk and drugged driving.
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
Rossmoor to hold a Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall event
Rossmoor’s Meet Your Candidates Night Town Hall this year is on Thursday, September 29th in the Rush Park Auditorium. We plan to begin at 6:30 p.m. And prior to the Town Hall we will be posting the answers to the questions you share with us. Some will be submitted to the candidates as written questions and others will be used during the live Town Hall event.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
Letter to the Editor: Candidate’s Lie Misrepresented
As my friends and neighbors know, I take the job of “citizen” very seriously. I do not merely complain about challenges facing my community and neighborhood; I actively seek solutions, and I am never hesitant to write letters, make calls, or circulate petitions. So I wrote a letter...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
