Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
srnnews.com

Russia keeps pipeline shut as Gazprom, Siemens Energy wrangle

(Reuters) -Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut on Saturday, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages and spotlighting differences between Gazprom and Germany’s Siemens Energy over repair work on the pipeline. Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European governments had expected the Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Volkswagen boards to discuss Porsche listing on Monday

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s management and supervisory boards will discuss at a meeting on Monday whether the long-anticipated listing of sportscar brand Porsche in late September or early October should go ahead, the carmaker said on Saturday. A decision will also be taken on whether Volkswagen approves of...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state’s largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

