China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia’s Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to carry...
Russia keeps pipeline shut as Gazprom, Siemens Energy wrangle
(Reuters) -Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut on Saturday, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages and spotlighting differences between Gazprom and Germany’s Siemens Energy over repair work on the pipeline. Already struggling to tame soaring gas prices, European governments had expected the Nord...
Explainer-Updated COVID vaccines are coming to U.S. Should you get one?
CHICAGO(Reuters) -Updated COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and above to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus are on the way after receiving the go-ahead from U.S. regulators. The green light for the use of Omicron COVID boosters from Pfizer Inc with German partner...
Wall St slides as investors digest jobs data
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Friday as investors digested mixed jobs data, while renewed concerns over the European gas crisis prompted investors to sell equities heading into a long weekend. The main three indexes opened sharply higher following the jobs data that...
