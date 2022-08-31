CHICAGO(Reuters) -Updated COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and above to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus are on the way after receiving the go-ahead from U.S. regulators. The green light for the use of Omicron COVID boosters from Pfizer Inc with German partner...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO