ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) – Stepping up an energy war between Russia and the West, Moscow has announced it will keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut and G7 countries said they planned a price cap on Russian oil exports. ENERGY. * Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Brian Mulroney
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
srnnews.com

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power line – IAEA

ZURICH (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy