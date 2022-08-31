ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Lightning destroys hay stacker, ignites hay

By Central Oregonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOkDT_0hc7p73T00 1972: Two men narrowly escaped serious injury Friday when their cars collided head-on between Prineville and Madras

110 years ago

August 22, 1912

Lightning struck a stacker belonging to Bruce Gray on Camp Creek last week and nearly put it out of commission. The bolt struck the stacker and then the haystack. Fifteen tons of hay were burned, and it was only by heroic work that four other stacks were saved. The hay crew worked all night in their efforts to stay the flames. The stacker was badly damaged.

75 years ago

September 4, 1947

Lillian Pierce and Tommie Sikes, of Mitchell, were brought to Prineville this afternoon by airplane, following an accident at Mitchell in which the two children were injured. They were reported to have been riding a bicycle, which was struck by a car driven by Ray Ward of Mitchell.

The Crook County first aid car met the plane at the Prineville airport and removed the children to Prineville General Hospital. Ed Goodrich and Norman "Scotty" McLean manned the first aid car, and Keith Province of Mitchell flew the injured boy and girl to Prineville.

Lillian Pierce is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Pierce, and Tommie Sikes' parents are Mr. and Mrs. Mack Sikes.

50 years ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7p73T00

August 28, 1972 Two men narrowly escaped serious injury Friday when their cars collided head-on between Prineville and Madras on Highway 26.

State Police said that cars, driven by Fred Koppenhafer of Madras and Norberto Figueroa of Prineville, were totally demolished in the collision.

State police said that Koppenhafer was northbound toward Madras and Figueroa was southbound toward Prineville when the two cars hit almost directly head-on in the north bound lane.

Both men received outpatient care at the Madras Hospital.

The investigation is being continued by State Police.

25 years ago

August 28, 1997

Crook County sheriff's deputies were busy this week, investigating a number of seemingly unrelated burglaries.

Late Friday, deputies responded to a call from a residence on the Madras Highway. Undersheriff Clyde McLain said a coin collection and four guns were taken in that incident. The value of the stolen items was not available.

At about the same time, someone broke into a community barn used by residents of Ochoco West subdivision. The barn is used to store riding tack, and when the thieves left, they took a number of saddles, bridles and other tack with them, McLain said

Tuesday, deputies reported having recovered the saddles and other tack. McLain said a possible suspect has been identified, "and an arrest is eminent."

The third burglary happened at a home in a remote part of Juniper Canyon. The homeowners, who live in Portland, had apparently thought about opening an Army surplus business McLain said. The list of missing material, which include tents, uniforms and other surplus items, covered three pages.

