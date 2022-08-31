ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Freezing Oregon property taxes would cause problems

By Tom Feely
 4 days ago
I was always taught that if something sounded too good to be true, it wasn't true. That was my reaction after seeing a Facebook post from my State Sen. Bill Kennemer promoting Initiative Petition 10. He and other Republican state senators are pushing IP 10 to freeze the assessed value on the residences on seniors aged 65 or older. My initial thought was that it sounded good, but there are always unintended consequences.

Since I am in that age bracket, I took a sharper look. The first thing I noticed is that it does not have any income qualifier. Not all seniors are poor. Those who can pay for vital public services should pay for them. Seniors who are poor can be treated differently, but the measure, as written, does not make that distinction.

IP 10 material also proudly announces that local governments would receive the same revenue as in the year before the freeze. How many readers want to go to the grocery store with your budget from last year or two years ago to pay the current prices of groceries? I doubt if many would.

I should also point out that the number-one service provided by almost all local governments are public safety services critically important to seniors. Oregon has mandatory arbitration for public safety unions. An assessment freeze would just make it all that much more difficult for local governments to pay the wage costs of firefighters and law enforcement officers, thereby having to reduce budgets to fit tightening.

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is. This measure needs to redrafted to address some of these issues and be subjected to an exhaustive financial review to identify other unanticipated consequences. As it stands, it's no better than just pandering to seniors.

Tom Feely is a former member of the Clackamas County Budget Committee and a resident of unincorporated north Clackamas County.

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
Final ballot for governor's race faces Aug. 30 deadline

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has yet to qualify as governor in the 2022 election.The closing date to get on the 2022 general election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon secretary of state moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as an unaffiliated candidate for governor? The former Democratic state senator from Columbia County submitted petitions with over 48,000 signatures last week — twice the number needed to get a slot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican...
OREGON STATE
Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Department of Forestry touts 2022 wildfire success

New equipment, personnel, funding make dent in burned acreage despite dry, hot summerOregon crews are having success dousing wildfires this season, despite hot temperatures and dry conditions, thanks to an investment of people and equipment. As of Monday, Aug. 15, Oregon Department of Forestry crews have suppressed 418 fires, holding the spread to only 582 acres total. The previous 10-years average was 590 fires burning 56,121 acres. "Frankly, our people have been kicking butt," said Tim Holschback, Oregon Department of Forestry deputy chief of policy and planning. "Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent...
OREGON STATE
Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election. The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday. The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
Survey shows 62% of Oregonians want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
OREGON STATE
