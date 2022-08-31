ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

By Ellen Spitaleri
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnwkG_0hc7n7Ph00 Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war.

"It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors.

"And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added.

Dumond is still surprised to learn that people in the Oregon City area aren't aware that the symphony orchestra has been around and performing since 1981, when it began as the Clackamas Community Orchestra with eight members. Since 2004, Willamette Falls Symphony plays in the Oregon City United Methodist Church and has expanded to over 50 players. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYRcY_0hc7n7Ph00

Returning to concerts

During the COVID lockdown, the orchestra did have a couple of virtual concerts, but is looking forward its first live concert at the Oregon City United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

"It's an all-Ukrainian composer concert, in honor of Ukraine's continuing struggle," Dumond noted.

The symphony will begin the concert with the Ukrainian national anthem, and continue with Lysenko's "Taras Bulba Overture," Mosolov's "Iron Foundry," Skoryk's "The High Pass: Melody" and Gliere's "Symphony No. 2."

The orchestra, under Conductor Mark Perlman since 2001, has grown from a smallish group to a full orchestra, Dumond said.

It began taking on harder and harder music, introducing new music to Oregon City audiences as well as honoring favorite older pieces from the symphonic repertoire, she said.

"Movie music, like that of John Williams and Hans Zimmer, and more and more music by women composers, have enriched the orchestra's offerings," Dumond noted.

"Different pieces call for different orchestration, so we have a core of string players, who always play, and small basic cores of winds, brass and percussion," Dumond said.

"We currently need additional string players in all sections, including first and second violin, viola, cello and double bass and can use some more percussionists. At the moment we seem to be fully staffed with winds and brass," she noted.

She encouraged interested string players and percussionists to email Perlman at mdperlman@gmail.com, to let him know they are interested and arrange for an audition if desired.

Conductor Mark Perlman

Perlman grew up in a musical family, the son of the principal bass player in the Cleveland Orchestra and has had a love of orchestral music all his life, Dumond said, adding that he plays bass, sometimes with symphony orchestras he isn't conducting.

He has a doctorate in philosophy, and taught at Western Oregon University, retiring at the end of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7n7Ph00

Perlman "has been instrumental in arranging other performing opportunities for the group. He expanded the repertoire, taught the players to trust themselves to do more than they had been doing, and attracted more players than the orchestra had known, many of them accomplished amateurs and semi-professionals," Dumond said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiejV_0hc7n7Ph00

Inspiring others

Dumond plays the viola, has been a member of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra since 2007 and has also arranged and composed some works for the group.

Because orchestra members, other than section leaders, are unpaid, "it's important to have a conductor who inspires people to play. Mark does that," Dumond said.

"He never gives the impression that he's under stress. He is always encouraging, and when there's a problem, he approaches it as a team player trying to help find a solution, rather than merely barking at people," she said.

Perlman also connects well with audiences as well as players and is ready to allow everyone to enjoy the music, Dumond said.

What she likes best about him is that he is "genuinely committed to playing the music written by women and eager to introduce our audiences to new music, as well as revisiting the delicious older pieces everyone loves."

Also, she noted, Perlman's "interpretations are highly satisfying to me; he conducts music the way I would conduct it."

Outreach

Orchestras are expensive to run, and professional orchestras have to charge a lot for every seat, because their overhead is much higher, Dumond noted.

But community orchestras, depending on the skills of their players, can offer the same repertoire at a fraction of the cost of a ticket to the professional orchestras, she said.

"This makes quality orchestral music available to people on tight budgets, especially as we make our concerts free to kids under 12 when accompanied by adults," she said.

"We can also, through outreach like our pops concerts and school tours, make orchestral music part of Oregon City's civic life," Dumond said.

The symphony is lucky to have a partner like the Oregon City United Methodist Church, she said, but at the same time the group would love to have a larger performance space.

"Even though most residents of Oregon City are unaware that they've had a symphony in town for over 40 years, we sometimes fill the church, and could expand the number of people who have access to our performances if we had more space to put them in," Dumond said.

"The power of a symphony orchestra, whether playing softly or loudly, is unmatched," she said.

Dumond added, "It's a community in itself, coming together to express the human experience in all its range for an audience that then becomes a part of the orchestra's community. Everybody should have access to this part of the human experience."

Revel in the music!

What: The Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Ukrainian composer concert

When: 3 p.m. on Oct. 16

Where: Oregon City United Methodist Church, 18955 South End Road. Note that part of South End Road between Second Street and Warner Parrot is closed between now and November; an alternate route is necessary.

Musicians needed: Interested string players and percussionists should contact Mark Perlman, music director of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra, at mdperlman@gmail.com.

More: To learn more about the orchestra, visit willamettefallssymphony.org.

West Linn Tidings

West Linn community members to honor those who serve at 9/11 ceremony

Residents can pay tribute to victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and today's first responders on Sunday, Sept. 11.On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, West Linn community members will honor the thousands of civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the attacks, as well as those who continue to serve the community today. This year's Honoring Those Who Serve ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Station 58 off of Failing Street and Highway 43. West Linn resident Dean Suhr has organized the ceremony for the past dozen...
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn Tidings

Tanner Woody enters West Linn City Council race

Candidate joins three others running for two open seats in November election.Tanner Woody filed candidacy paperwork with the city of West Linn Thursday, Sept. 1, bringing the total number of West Linn City Council candidates to four. Incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, newcomers Leo Groner and Woody, and Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin will all vie for two open council positions in November. Woody, a software engineer for a Tigard-based company specializing in buying and selling trading cards, has lived with his family in West Linn for nearly two years. Woody said he was running to support the town's economy and efforts...
West Linn Tidings

Drums, please! Portland Taiko plays at West Linn's Triskelee Farm

Attendees were treated to a tour of the farm, local food and drinks, and a drumming performance.West Linn's Triskelee Farm played host to a concert from Portland Taiko Saturday, Aug. 27. Attendees were treated to a tour of the farm, local food and drinks, and a drumming performance from Portland Taiko. Taiko is the Japanese word for "drum" and performances are a high-energy combination of music, dance and martial arts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn Tidings

Gladstone School District returns to classes with new leaders

Replacement administrators from Woodburn, West Linn-Wilsonville start work at Wetten Elementary and Kraxberger Middle School. Gladstone School District officials hired several new school leaders in time for the beginning of the school year. Lindy Sproul will be the interim principal at John Wetten Elementary, coming back to education for another year after her retirement in June. Sproul had served for 10 years as principal of Boeckman Creek Primary School in the West Linn-Wilsonville District. Sproul replaces Michael Clutter, who led Gladstone elementary school for only one year. Reached on the phone by Pamplin Media Group, Clutter said that he's still looking...
West Linn Tidings

Cougar sighting spooks West Linn residents in Hidden Springs area

School district aware of big cat sighting near Trillium Creek Primary and remaining vigilant.Around 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 19, a couple staying with family in West Linn's Hidden Springs area heard someone approach a window from the backyard. When Jeff, 31, flipped on the backyard lights, he saw not a person, but a cougar. He said the cougar ran under the back deck before sitting beside his mother's bird bath. The cougar wrapped its tail around the base of the bird bath and stared at Jeff for about 30 seconds, until the security lights shut back off, and it...
West Linn Tidings

Go Play: Milwaukie's Chapel Theatre offers a variety of classes

Youth can explore acting, while adults kick up their heels and dance flamenco or celebrating music of David Bowie.For those wanting to turn off the computer and get up and move, Chapel Theatre, 4107 S.E. Harrison St., Milwaukie, has you covered. Youth ages 3-14 can take an array of acting/stage movement classes starting in early September, while adults can put their dancing shoes on and sign up for ballet, tap, jazz and flamenco classes, and a special class celebrating the music of David Bowie. Youth theater classes "We are starting out with beginner level classes this fall as a...
West Linn Tidings

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020. The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. ...
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine plans 5K benefit race

Scheduled for in-person participation on Sept. 25 at Clackamas Community College, a virtual option is also available.Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine invites participants to register for its second annual 5K Run, Walk or Roll for Healthcare. The race is scheduled for in-person participation on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City Campus near Clairmont Hall. The race is open to participants of all abilities and ages and has a virtual option so participants from across the country can run, walk or roll the 5K. The event costs $35 per person, and participants receive a free T-shirt with registration. Proceeds...
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Wilsonville schools' safety features nationally acclaimed

District gets high marks for security systems and protocols that serve as model.When it comes to school shootings, every minute counts. The average school shooting lasts about 6 minutes, and the median time for law enforcement to arrive on the scene is around 3 minutes In May, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through an unlocked side door, it took an hour and 29 minutes for 376 law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies to eliminate the threat — 10 times the average length of time. The shooting in Uvalde renewed national discussions...
West Linn Tidings

Planning commissioner enters West Linn City Council race

Scott Erwin, who has served two years on planning commission, is the third candidate to file.Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin filed a candidate application with the city of West Linn Sept. 1, joining Bill Relyea and Leo Groner in a race for two seats on the West Linn City Council. Erwin, who has a background in employment law and worked for the state of Oregon for nearly a decade, joined the West Linn Planning Commission in December 2020. Erwin also serves on the city's Historic Review Board and, according to his LinkedIn page, the Precinct Committee for the Democratic Party...
West Linn Tidings

County DA won't charge former West Linn doctor accused of abusing over 120 patients

Victims of Dr. David Farley may still pursue charges in civil court lawsuit.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against the former West Linn doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute Dr. David Farley Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care at West Linn Family Health Clinic, Legacy...
West Linn Tidings

Four candidates now in West Linn City Council race

With candidate filing deadline approaching Sept. 6, contenders are Bill Relyea, Leo Groner, Scott Erwin and Tanner WoodyAfter a flurry of candidate applications, a withdrawal and a declaration of ineligibility over the past week, there are now four candidates — Bill Relyea, Leo Groner, Scott Erwin and Tanner Woody — in the race for two open seats on the West Linn City Council. Relyea and Groner filed their candidacies in August, while Erwin and Woody submitted paperwork Sept. 1. The council seats up for election in November are currently occupied by Relyea and Todd Jones. Jones recently decided...
West Linn Tidings

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
West Linn Tidings

Local vendors get to know community at West Linn Summer market

Customers can find local produce, ostrich meat, fresh baked goods, handcrafted spirits and jewelry each WednesdayTwo-and a half months into the season, the West Linn Summer Street Market in the Historic Willamette District is bustling. The biggest hiccup for the market so far this year has been the heat, which forced the July 25 market to close and kept away some vendors and customers on Aug. 17. "Anytime we see the weather heat up, we see attendance drop," said Market Manager Holly Gravier. "It was toasty down there yesterday (Aug. 17) but there were still lots of folks out...
West Linn Tidings

Leave it for Beaver-West Linn family creates backyard habitat

A West Linn couple has watched as a family of beavers transformed their backyardThe backyard of Ryerson Schwark and Jennifer Gibbons in West Linn's Robinwood neighborhood looks a lot different today than it did when they moved in 20 years ago. While this is partly due to their recent efforts to remove invasive species from their property, several beavers bear most of the responsibility for the changes. Schwark and Gibbons' home on Trillium Drive backs up onto a small open space surrounding Trillium Creek. When they moved in, the area around the creek was more or less a drainage...
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
West Linn Tidings

Leo Groner files as second candidate in West Linn City Council race

Groner is a retired computer scientist who has lived in West Linn for two yearsRetired computer scientist Leo Groner has joined current City Councilor Bill Relyea as the second candidate for two open seats on the West Linn City Council. Groner, who moved to West Linn two years ago from Hayward, California, said he worked for IBM for 31 years as well as a few Silicon Valley start-ups, and also spent several years teaching computer science and physics. As for previous community and political activity, Groner said he is an active member of the Sierra Club, an environmental...
West Linn Tidings

Project manager gives lowdown on looming Marylhurst housing construction

The Mercy Housing Northwest is starting work on 100-unit affordable housing complex at former school campus in Lake Oswego Construction for Mercy Housing Northwest's affordable housing project at the former Marylhurst University campus in Lake Oswego will have minimal impacts to locals, including those at the nearby Mary's Woods senior living facility, according to project developer Chris Bendix. The project will add 100 one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning less than 60% of the area's median income, and construction is slated to begin in mid-September. Bendix said that construction to replace former dorm buildings with the housing complex is occurring...
West Linn Tidings

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
