Jefferson County, OR

In 1922: Theater gets new projector

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5frR_0hc7mxkf00 IN 1947: Ample wheat harvest. In 1972: Bright Wood expands. In 1997: Chamber of Commerce head resigns

100 YEARS AGO

August 31, 1922

Under the management of Alexander Maxwell, of the firm of Maxwell & Bailey owners of the theater at Redmond, who recently purchased the local theater was reopened last night before a good-sized audience. The picture shown was "Through the Back Door" featuring Mary Pickford and was a very excellent picture.

Mr. Maxwell has just installed a new Powers 6-A projection machine and it is certainly an excellent picture machine. A number of other improvements for the convenience of the patrons were also noticed.

A new entrance is to be constructed immediately and as soon as they can be secured, new opera chairs are to be installed. Also, the building is to be sealed and a stage put in. The theater is operating at the usual popular prices.

75 YEARS AGO

August 28, 1947

The end of the past week found the harvest of wheat and barley on Agency Plains, the major grain area of Jefferson County, almost complete. Combines, however, are still running in the Grizzly district and in the Ashwood country. Much grain remains uncut, because of late maturity, in the irrigated area around Culver.

The yield of the Agency Plains grain fields, which were earlier and were injured more severely by an early May freeze and a subsequent drought, is reported by growers better than anticipated. Yields of the wheat fields of the higher altitudes around Grizzly and Ashwood, have been running above average, as they were uninjured by the adverse weather due to late planting. Varying estimates are heard as to the total yield of wheat and other grains in the county for the current year. The wheat crop is placed all the way from less than 500,000 to 700,000 bushels. For the two former years, it was declared to have run around 1,000,000 bushels. Heavy plantings of barley, legumes and other crops took the place of wheat in the 17,000 acres under water in the Culver and Metolius districts. Many fields in that area, however, where growers were engaged in preparing the land for water, were allowed to go without crops.

A substantial lot of the local grain was sold recently at prices that ranged up to $2.15. Selling the past week, it is reported, has been slow, although offers up to $2.20 per bushel have been made. Heavy rains at the beginning of harvest caused considerable damage, the moisture at that time cutting the protein content.

Most growers, it is reported, are shipping from fields, with little grain being warehoused. The shortage of cars is a hamper to movement.

50 YEARS AGO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7mxkf00

August 31, 1972

The federal Small Business Administration has approved an expansion program at Bright Wood Corporation calling for the reactivation of the firm's original plant and the purchase of the building and the 12 acres on which it stands.

Word of the SBA's approval came in a letter to Sumner C. Rodriguez, attorney for the Jefferson County Development Corporation Friday. The development corporation worked with the SBA and the First national Bank in getting a $425,000 loan for construction of a new Bright Wood Corporation plant.

The development corporation had approved the expansion program at a noon meeting July 20, but approval of the SBA was also sought because the expansion plan outlined by Carl Peterson, president of the Bright Wood Corporation, called for expenditures not included in the plan originally approved.

Peterson's plan calls for the purchase of the old plant and the 12-acre tract on which it sits for $40,000.

The plant, owned by Jefferson Plywood, has 20,000 square feet of floor space. It still contains the machinery used before the new plant went into operation. Peterson told the development corporation that, with the machinery already in place, the plant could be reactivated this fall or winter with a minimum of expense.

In proposing reactivation of the old plant, Peterson said that $60,850 of the original $425,000 loan remains. He said $40,000 of this money could be used for the purchase of the old plant and that an additional $20,000 could be used to add 20,000 square feet of storage space for the moulding plant.

When he first proposed the expansion of the development corporation, Peterson wrote:

"Our moulding plant hasn't the floor space efficiently to handle the increased inventory for its present volume. This division of our company could handle the material from our new cutting plant, but we have access to a great deal of toy stock at favorable prices from other cut-up plants in the locality and this is taxing our storage and handling facilities to the utmost and is causing a great deal of inefficiency."

At that time Peterson told the development corporation, "…the new cutting operation, on a one-shift basis, has been giving us earnings double our last year's monthly earnings. We have just started a second shift, and by the end of August our earnings should be even better."

25 YEARS AGO

August 27, 1997

Rob Fuller decided recently to resign as executive director of the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

He has been the chamber executive director for a little more than five years.

Fuller said that his decision to resign did not come easy but is necessary to assess what his next career move will be.

The chamber executive director job, Fuller said, requires a great deal of time, "and right now I need more time in my personal life to determine what I'm going to do. There are several options I'm looking at, and to weigh the options I need some time."

Fuller, 35, said that he hopes to stay in the community, if at all possible, and that "right now I'm completely open to whatever options are available."

"Five years is a good amount of time for these positions," he said of his job with the chamber. "If you go much beyond that, you may be less productive for the community."

"And this is a good time of the year for this kind of move, with most of the major community projects behind us," he added.

In a letter of resignation to the chamber board of directors, Fuller indicated that his last day as executive director would be Oct. 31.

"I will remain involved in the chamber as a participant," he said, "because I believe passionately in the value of this organization for the county."

Fuller said he plans to continue serving as president of the Central Oregon Economic Development Council, and as a representative of Jefferson County on the Regional Strategies Board.

"I also gave the chamber board a firm commitment to a smooth transition," he added. "I will be here to assist in any way they want me to assist."

The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

