Her volunteer energy generates positive spirit

AMAZING NEIGHBOR: Making the community better for her kids and everyone else's kids

Jamie Hurd serves her community in so many places — school board, 4-H, Every Child, the Community Event, Madras Sister City program, coaching Little League Baseball, the Jefferson County Fair, Madras Runners Club — and with so much heart and energy that she epitomizes an Amazing Neighbor.

Yet Hurd flinches from the attention as though from a too-bright spotlight. "I'm involved in a lot of things," she said, "but I'm a small part of all those things. Each one of those things has so many people working and building on it."

She might not have the time to volunteer in our community if it weren't for her kids, or more specifically, her decision to stay home with her kids.

Hurd was living in Bend and working on the Warm Springs Reservation as a Tribal biologist.

"I loved that work," she said, filling her heart with the words. "Loved it."

But when her second son was born, she decided to leave the workplace.

"With the high pace the world is, I just needed to give the space to my kids," she said. "It's hard because I loved that career."

Moving to Madras

Shortly after she left her job, the city of Madras hired her husband, Jeff, as its Public Works director.

She had commuted daily from Bend to Warm Springs, giving little thought to the town of Madras as she drove through.

"They required us to live here. It was the smartest thing the city ever did because we fell in love with the community," said Hurd. "Now we think Madras is the best kept secret in Central Oregon."

Sitting near the Kid's Corner at the fair, one of many places she's volunteering this year, Hurd says the County Fair shows how Jefferson County supports upcoming generations.

"They have the largest payout in the state," said Hurd, speaking of the prices kids get at the auction for the animals they raise and show. "I was blown away. All through COVID, and all the things going on in the ag community, those people found a way to support their kids. And that's what Madras is about. There are so many people stepping up and working to make it better."

Joining the community spirit

Hurd thrives on that spirit of community support.

"I think I gather energy from doing all this stuff. I get an adrenalin rush and I get pleasure helping all these people out. It helps my mental health."

Perhaps her highest profile point of service is as a member of the Jefferson County 509-J school board.

"Education was so important to me as a parent," she said. "I guess there's no better way to serve something that's so important to our whole community."

Her colleagues call her the heart of school board because she focuses on promoting achievement.

"There are so many good things going on and we need to celebrate that," Hurd said. "We often get bogged down in the negative, the unhealthy stuff. And I sometimes think so much energy is going into that when we're missing so many cool things that are happening."

She loves running so she formed the Madras Runners, and from that community sprouted more service. The group hosted races and turned the proceeds into youth programming and grants.

She volunteers for an organization called Every Child, which supports foster kids and foster families supporting them with food, clothing, special events, and date night for foster parents.

At the Community Event, a Jefferson County program which provides a myriad of free services to people who otherwise couldn't afford them, Hurd heads up the children's table.

Hurd also pitched in on committees that helped pass bonds for the 509-J School District and the Madras Aquatic Center.

She has worked to make sure the homeless have meals when they seek shelter in the warming center in winter, and the cooling shelter in the summer.

She's not a leader of her kids' 4-H club, Boots and Hooves, but she does head up their service effort. The club adopted the county's Youth Fishing Pond, creating habitat for the fish and jointly sponsoring a fishing derby with the Boy Scouts.

Passing on the volunteer ethic

"I feel it's my responsibility to help when I can. It's a value I instill in my kids. I really believe in community and service and giving back," said Hurd.

Since she gave up her job, Hurd has more time than money to offer. Volunteering brings her rewards money can't buy, and that's something she wants her kids and their friends to experience.

"The goal is that they can be forward thinking and independent so they can go out and be community leaders and do community service."

Her volunteer spirit serves two ends: improving her community and modeling to her children a path that enriches her life.

