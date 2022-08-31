Millions more veterans get more benefits

New legislation opens gates to new benefits many veterans don't realize they could get

Anyone who knows a veteran like Dennis Miller will want to pay attention to his story, because with the new PACT act it's more likely that veteran qualifies for benefits.

Back in 1966, the United States Army tapped Dennis Miller's shoulder and sent the 22-year-old man to Vietnam.

"I'm reasonably sure I was exposed to Agent Orange," said Miller. The army assigned Miller to Military Intelligence. His job was to figure out what weapons the enemy used, where they got the weapons, and how they were trained.

Other soldiers brought guns back to the base in bags.

"Those bags were covered with dust and debris," said Miller, now of Madras. "We just blew them off with our mouths just to see them."

Fast forward five decades, give or take: Miller approaches the Veterans Administration to see if he qualifies for medical benefits.

First, he found out he made too much money to qualify, more than $13,000 a year.

People at the VA kept digging, though, and found with a medical discharge he did qualify for insurance and other benefits.

Laura Moore, lead Veterans' Service Officer for Jefferson County, found he qualified for community care, which meant the VA would pay for his care from a private doctor. His prostate cancer qualified him for more benefits, something he didn't know.

And now, with the PACT Act — Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins — Miller qualifies for VA benefits because he has high blood pressure.

"Almost all of us are on blood pressure pills," said Miller, now 78. "A lot of guys could qualify for benefits they're unaware of if they have high blood pressure."

Many veterans like Miller don't know they qualify for benefits. And now the PACT Act opens the door to more benefits for more veterans. The VA calls it "perhaps the largest health care and benefits expansion in VA history."

"I'm really excited about the legislation because we've been fighting for this for years," said Moore. "Before Biden or Trump were in office. This is non-partisan. This needed to happen."

The new law qualifies a long list of new presumptive diseases and cancers, meaning a veteran doesn't have to prove a service connection to the condition. If it's on the list, the VA presumes the condition is service-related.

The law addresses exposure to Agent Orange during the Korean and Vietnam wars, exposure to burn pits during the Gulf War and post 9/11 conflicts, exposure to radiation in nuclear clean-ups at various locations. New locations, new diseases, new cancers means millions more veterans qualify for benefits.

People are already lining up at Moore's door.

"It's very complicated. I would never suggest anyone do it on their own," Moore said. She says people who try on their own may mess up the application process, and it's more difficult to fix a botched application than starting from the beginning.

Moore expects to be overwhelmed. "People may have to wait six weeks or more to make an appointment with me," she predicted.

Miller recommends patience. "It took me 17 months."

He's adamant about the value of the free service the Jefferson County Veterans' Service Office provides.

"Any military veteran should go see them and make sure they get the benefits they're entitled to."

