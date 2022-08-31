County sweetens contract for Starbucks developer

New terms give developer longer to begin construction and requires no additional retail

Jefferson County Commissioners will give developer Jake Ertle more time, up to 30 months, to begin construction of a Starbucks at the South Y in Madras, and removed the contract stipulation that he develop the rest of the property.

Ertle would like to build a 2,000-square-foot Starbucks with drive-thru service and indoor and outdoor seating at the point of the Y formed by the merge of Fourth and Fifth streets.

When Ertle bought the property from the county in the spring of 2021, the contract said he must begin construction within 18 months and develop retail on the rest of the property.

The developer would like the Oregon Department of Transportation to change the street configuration to provide better access to the site by allowing left-hand turns from K Street onto Fourth, and from Fourth onto K Street.

Ertle is further concerned construction ODOT has planned for 2025-26 on Fourth and Fifth streets through Madras will block customers from his coffee shop.

The changes the county made to the contract gives Ertle breathing room.

"We appreciate the county's willingness to work with us," said Ertle, "and intend to develop this land as quickly as we can get our deal finalized and receive the necessary approvals."