ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Volunteer handcrafts signs to guide NW hikers down the trail

By Ian McCluskey/OPB
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mioAI_0hc7mkWS00 Meet Molalla native Daniel Finn, the hand-hewn wooden sign-maker for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Daniel Finn had long been a hiker, passing countless trail signs, stopping at some for direction. He'd notice some had been disfigured by graffiti, and some even smashed or stolen by vandals. "Someone should do something about this," his hiking companions would say with dismay.

Finn agreed. He loved hiking in national forests, and the iconic brown trail signs with yellow letters had always been symbols to him of adventure and communion with nature.

When Finn learned that the U.S. Forest Service often faced limited budget and staffing to maintain the trail signs, he stepped up to help.

Finn had never made a trail sign before, however. He wasn't even very familiar with woodworking, but he volunteered to become a sign maker for the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The Mt. Adams Ranger Station in Trout Lake, Washington is one of the few that still has a woodworking shop, and Finn has become one of the last people to carry on the tradition of making the classic trail signs by hand.

"I struggled a little bit with it at first," Finn said, "but in time, it came to me."

The sign maker

Several days a week, Finn comes to the woodworking shop to make trail signs.

He picks up a heavy, rough-sawn plank of Oregon white oak and takes it to a large crosscut saw. The native hardwood species lends itself to durable signs. The wood is locally sourced and milled by a family sawmill just down the road from the ranger station.

Finn cuts off a length about 20-inches long from the plank. "You can't always tell by looking at the piece of wood that it'll make a good sign," he says, slowly turning the board in his hands.

He then takes it to the planer. Pushing the rough board into one side of the planer, it emerges from the other side with a spray of sawdust. Finn passes it through a few times until his board is smooth and ready for the letters.

Finn shuffles as he walks, moving significantly slower than he once did.

Growing up in the timber town of Molalla, Oregon, he had been a hiker for as long as he can remember, exploring trails with his father. He started his career as a forester for Weyerhaeuser, replanting trees on Mt. St. Helens after the 1980 eruption. He then worked for the flood control district in Longview, Washington. He continued to hike in the backcountry as much as he could during his career and had hopes of spending unfettered time on trails in his retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQG2l_0hc7mkWS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7mkWS00

After 45 years in Longview, he moved to the small town of Trout Lake at the base of Mount Adams. He volunteered for the district ranger station with the idea of serving as a volunteer wilderness ranger in the summer season — the perfect retirement role to roam the vast forest around the mountain.

As Finn hiked, he noted that many trail signs needed to be replaced. He figured making signs could give him an indoor project for the cold and snowy winter. Then the next summer he could take those signs to their proper locations. "Unfortunately, I had a mild stroke," said Finn. And then he had knee replacement surgery.

Physically unable to amble in the backcountry, Finn focused his efforts on sign-making.

Finn clamps the smooth board onto a flat work table with an unusual swing arm mechanism. He slides in small letter stencils; these are standardized size and font, known in the Forest Service as "ASA Series C letters," but recognizable to millions of visitors to national forests across the country.

This standard font has become indelibly paired with trail signs in national forests. It's simple, easy to read, and also seems to fit seamlessly into the rustic aesthetic of trails and campgrounds. This enduring design was intentional.

Origins of the iconic sign

In the early 1960s, the Forest Service decided it needed to replace a hodgepodge of signage with a consistent, uniform image. The agency turned to Virgil "Bus" Carrell. Carrell studied forestry at the University of Washington and became a forest ranger in the 1930s. He fought forest fires, went on search and rescue missions, served as the district ranger for Mt. Hood's Clackamas River area, and was awarded the national "ranger of the year" in 1949. When the Forest Service asked him to take on the task of inventing a standardized design for all forest service signs, Carrell teamed up with Forest Service artist Rudy Wendelin, who had created the iconic mascot for wildfire awareness: Smokey Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMvUo_0hc7mkWS00

They came up with the now ubiquitous trapezoidal signs — with the standard brown and yellow colors — seen commonly in front of every ranger station.

The brown-and-yellow color scheme carries down to the smaller trail signs, like the ones made today by Finn.

Finn pulls up a chair, sits down and switches on his sign-making machine. It comes to life with a high-pitched whir. These days, most signs on public lands are ordered from manufacturers and made by computer-operated equipment. The machine at the Mt. Adams Ranger Station is all manual.

By tracing the outline of the letters with one hand, the arm moves a spinning router blade on the wood. It is a concept dating back at least as long as the early 1800s, to a writing device known as a polygraph. Two pens would be attached to an articulating arm so that as one was moved, the other would follow in duplicate. The most famous user of this invention was Thomas Jefferson, who had one at his writing desk. Finn's router tool is essentially the same concept: as Finn moves a stylus inside the letter stencil, the router on the other side of the arm plunges into the oak board and carves out each letter.

Using the standardized letter templates, Finn's signs are almost identical, yet each piece of wood is slightly different, and each motion of his hands may swerve or shake just slightly. It creates uniformity, and yet retains a handmade feeling.

Finn switches off the machine, brushes the sawdust from the smooth wood and traces the edge of his freshly-carved letters with his fingertip. "Well, little fuzzy," he said, "but I'll put that through the planer and it'll smooth it right up."

Leaving it wild

In addition to the iconic brown and yellow signs, Finn makes signs specifically for designated wilderness areas. These use the same lettering, but are left unpainted, and allowed to naturally weather.

Finn goes an extra step, creating scallops along the edges. "In the old days, they would cut the signs out with an ax," said Finn. "That's why the wilderness signs are kerfed along the edges to make them look like they're hand-hewn."

To complete the authentic rustic look, he'll mount these onto hand-cut cedar poles, rather than the uniform 4-by-4 pressure-treated posts.

The Forest Service manual for signage recommends using signs around ranger stations, campgrounds and the popular trails to give people plenty of direction and useful information. In wild and undeveloped areas, though, it recommends using minimal signage to enhance "the hiker's feelings of self-reliance with respect to orienteering skills, self-discovery, challenge and solitude."

"I hate sign pollution and you want to feel that sense of untrammeled nature when out on a trail, but these signs don't feel out of place," said Gala Miller, Community Engagement Specialist of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. "I feel comforted when I see them, like someone is paying attention and that someone cares."

"I've gotten lost before, stood there looking at my map, scratching my head," said Finn. "I've always had these signs to guide me along."

There is something reassuring about seeing a trail sign in the wilderness, Finn said. It's not simply the tactical information they provide, but the continuity. To make them the same way they've always been made is a point of pride for Finn, and seeing them in the wild brings up a feeling of connection to the past. Many times Finn would hike trails that his father had hiked. Finn would imagine his father as a young man, pausing at the same trail junctions, reading the same trail signs. And then Finn would hike on, literally, following in his father's footsteps.

Timeless is the goal

In the workshop, Finn is surrounded by signs. Some are mounted to posts, ready to set into the ground. Some await painting by hand. Finn dabs a tiny brush into a gallon of the official yellow paint. He will hand-color each and every letter. He can complete a basic sign in a few hours, not counting the time to let the paint dry. And the more complicated signs might take him a day or two. Then he inspects each one for his personal quality control.

"If when I finish them they don't look right, I'll take them back in and try to correct whatever I feel is wrong," said Finn.

Over the past few years, Finn has made some 300 trail signs, he estimates. They can be seen across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. "After about 200 I stopped counting," he said. "I should have kept a tally, but I just kept making them."

Finn estimates that to purchase the number of signs he's been able to make in the past two and a half years would cost approximately $20,000. That amount is significantly less for the national forest by using locally-sourced wood, the vintage tools on hand, and of course the hundreds of hours of volunteer time donated by Finn. "As far as making the signs, it's basically bolts and paint, and that's about it as far as costs," said Finn.

The most disheartening part of his job, though, is when the public takes the handmade signs for granted, he said. Finn once hung a new sign, only to return three days later and found it riddled with bullet holes. Most recently, someone drove their vehicle over a large trailhead sign, breaking it off its posts. Another time someone stole three vintage wilderness signs from trailheads on the west side of Mount Adams. "It's kind of discouraging to see pieces of history disappearing like that," said Finn.

As Finn's knee recovers from his surgery, he hopes to return to the forest to check on his signs. He hopes they are still out there, serving their intended purpose. "Some people have said, 'They're just out there in the weather and hanging on a tree. What does that matter?'" said Finn. "But it matters to me."

The summer sun bleaches his wilderness signs ash gray. The wood grain rises, and the board splits slightly as it dries. "A lot of these signs that I make, you can't tell how old they are," he said. "You could put them up next to one that's been there for many, many years and it looks the same."

Finn runs his hands over his sign and gives it a gentle pat. "I'm hoping that the ones I make will be there for a long time."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla parks group gets to fundraising

Raising funds for the new Chief Yelkus park got under way with a positive effort during Celebrate Molalla.A pair of Molalla city councilors are targeting parks improvements in the city and got things rolling at Celebrate Molalla on Aug. 27. Council President Jody Newland, along with Councilor Crystal Robles, are co-chairs on the Parks Committee for Molalla to target some improvements to a new park. The group kicked off its first fundraising effort by focusing on Chief Yelkus Park. "In Molalla, we do not have dedicated money that goes to parks," Newland said. "I believe that our citizens would much...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Colton Corner

A new Parent Teacher Association is ready to roll this year at Colton Elementary with a full schedule planned.Colton Elementary School has a new Parent Teacher Association that was initiated in June. At the June 2 meeting, local PTA officers were elected: Tessa Thomas, president; Katie Bodle, vice president; Lisa Hordichok, secretary; Sarah Morasci, treasurer; and Amy Caldwell Shanniak, liaison. "Our hope in bringing a PTA to the elementary school is to see an age-specific focus of growth in community and family involvement," Thomas said. "We'd like to create that 'bridge' for families from when they enroll their student...
COLTON, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Letter to the editor

Spending millions on Molalla police station makes no sense given issues with city's wastewater systemReading that Molalla plans to spend about $30 million for a police station should be a red flag for Molalla taxpayers. It is hard to imagine a city with worse priorities than the city of Molalla. Molalla has spent decades ignoring glaring wastewater problems. It was sued twice in one decade via the Clean Water Act for wastewater violations, most recently by Bear Creek Recovery. A 2017 legal settlement was reached requiring Molalla to complete beneficial upgrades, but Molalla failed to honor that...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla home rebuild celebrated

An organization formed to help fire victims get back on their feet following 2020 wildfires.The Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group recently held an event to celebrate the completion of another home rebuilt after the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. The Aug. 23 celebration also was a chance to acknowledge the upcoming second anniversary of those fires. The event celebrated the completion of the James family rebuild, located on Maple Grove Road in Molalla. The rebuild was made possible by multiple volunteers giving of their time and financial resources to help the James family get back in their home. The event...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
State
Washington State
Molalla, OR
Society
City
Molalla, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla skate project gets financial infusion

With help from the 'Mayor's Mafia' logo and fundraising, the Sk8 Molalla group recently received $1,400.In pursuit of building a skate park in Molalla, Mayor Scott Keyser thought it would be fun to use his new 'Mayor's Mafia' logo as a way to jumpstart interest and funding for the project. The fundraising effort, using the logo on hats, hoodies and T-shirts, has earned $1,411, which has been used to assist the Sk8 Molalla group, which is chaired by Rae Botsford. Recently, Eric Vermillion of Molalla Cares presented Botsford with the check for more than $1,400 to get the project — and eventual skate park — off and rolling. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, Molalla Fire & Police

A look at the calls responded to by the police and fire departments in Canby and Molalla - Aug. 31, 2022 issueMolalla Police Aug. 15 Traffic stops: 3 3:13 a.m.: Subject stop on Kennel Avenue 5:57 a.m.: Subject stop on North Molalla Avenue 7:32 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Kennel Avenue 7:51 a.m.: Impounded vehicle reported on West Main Street 9:02 a.m.: Warrant service on West Main Street 9:27 a.m.: Premise check at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue 11:35 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Columbia Drive 2:58 p.m.: Community Contact on the 100 block of...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Forest Fires#Hikers#Signage#The U S Forest Service#Sourc
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla Elementary welcomes new principal

Lester Womack III says becoming an educator was the 'best decision' of his life. A new principal will welcome students on the first day of school at Molalla Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Lester Womack III was unanimously chosen to lead Molalla Elementary by both parents and the district's interview committee, school officials said. "Lester is a master teacher with deep experience in elementary teaching. He has served in many roles in the public school environment from behavioral specialist to language development specialist, instructional coach to elementary teacher and associate principal," said Molalla River School District...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - the Aug. 24, 2022 issueCanby class of '87 slate reunion The Canby High School class of 1987 will be holding its 35th high school reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Canby Rod and Gun Club, 25011 S. Molalla Forest Road. For more information or to register, contact Tia Palafox at tia.dube@gmail.com. Bridging Cultures sets final two summer events Bridging Cultures has two events left thissummer. The first will be on Aug. 27 at Locust Street Park. The second will...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas CC plans teaching webinars

Interested in going into education? Community college slates webinars to help prepare the way.Clackamas Community College is holding two webinars for those interested in becoming teachers. CCC's teaching and education programs help prepare students to enter the classroom as effective instructors or become education leaders. • K-12 Teacher Webinar — 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 Participants will learn about becoming a lead teacher for elementary students and above. This event is for those looking to study elementary education or pursue a transfer degree in the subject they would like to teach. • Early Childhood Teacher Webinar — 5-6 p.m. Wednesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Paintings
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, county revel in the fair

From seeing animals to hunting down a sugary elephant ear, folks flocked to this year's eventWarm and sultry, with just a hint of breeze, seemed to be just fine with folks flowing through the gates of the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo this week. The fair, an annual staple on the area's activity slate, had to deal with some very warm temperatures early on, but that didn't seem to stanch the flow of fairgoers who enjoyed food, music and fun. "We have been coming to this thing (the fair) for at least 25 years now," Canby's Floyd Hammack...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

College Life

A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022Molalla woman earns Parks University degree Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate. Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14. She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant....
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

MHS sophomore takes his turn in the fair show ring

4-H member Henry May is enjoying the regimen of participating in the county fair with his hog, Ham Solo The force is strong with this one. At least that's what Molalla High School sophomore Henry May hopes when he is working with and caring for his hog, Ham Solo. May is one of a slew of young people working the barns at this year's Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, making sure their llamas, cows, goats and swine are properly cared for and ready for the show ring. It's something May said he's enjoying. "I've been showing in 4-H...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla drivers: Prepare for Highway 213 detours

Development work between Toliver and Main Street expected to divert traffic for about two weeks in September.A two-week closure along Highway 213 in Molalla will run Sept. 6-20 between Toliver Road and Main Street. The developer of the property off Highway 213 in Molalla where Tractor Supply Co. is located, Hix-Snedeker, will be constructing improvements along the highway required as part of the development efforts. The improvements include constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety for turning vehicles and construction of a new sidewalk along the business on Highway 213. ...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla tries to balance $40M price tag on wastewater plant

Construction on the city's new SBR wastewater treatment plant will be finished by Oct. 2025As Molalla city officials confront the city's exponential population growth, officials say the city's wastewater system is a top-level priority, not only for citizens' safety, but their wallets. The city is in the process of constructing a new "mechanical" treatment plant, which City Manager Dan Huff said is slated to be finished by October 2025. The city currently utilizes a "lagoon system" for its wastewater treatment process, which means pond-like basins receive, hold, and treat wastewater for part of the year. "We treat it and clean...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County board expands emergency authority

Split vote arises from faulty printing of primary ballots and extra efforts; critics call change an overreach.Clackamas County commissioners have extended their authority to intervene in emergencies when they decide another public official is falling short in carrying out duties. The commissioners split 3-2 on a vote Aug. 11 to approve changes in the county code that will take effect immediately. Voting for the changes after an hourlong discussion and hearing were board Chair Tootie Smith, Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Martha Schrader. Voting against were Commissioners Paul Savas and Mark Shull. The issue arose after faulty printed bar codes required...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
252
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy