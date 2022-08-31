ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Emphasizing unity, new district superintendent previews upcoming school year

By Megan Stewart
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
Stephen Phillips details fall plans, promises to help heal the community divide.

The past 13 months have not been easy for the Newberg School District.

In just over a year, the district made national news for a controversial ban on political symbols in the classroom; board members faced lawsuits and recall efforts; numerous teachers, aides and administrators left, most notably then-Superintendent Joe Morelock, who was fired by the board; and half the board resigned.

As a new school year approaches, the district's new superintendent, Stephen Phillips, said he is determined to help mend this fractured community.

"Let me assure you that I am excited and full of hope at the prospect of beginning a new school year," Phillips said in an email interview. "We have new teachers and administration at the helm that I believe are caring, devoted and inclusive in their compassion for kids."

Acknowledging the district's recent strife, Phillips added, "There is a lingering cloud of adversity that pervades the school system in Newberg. My goal is to see all that change."

His proposed solution? Finding common ground.

"It will take many hands and much thought and care to redirect our energies into becoming positive role models for our kids, along with a solid commitment to unite as a team of caring and committed individuals," Phillips said. "If there is one thing we can all come to the table and agree upon, it's that we love our kids and we want to see all of them happy, healthy and thriving in their educational setting."

People will need to learn to accept one another's differences as well, he said.

"I thoroughly believe that genuine respect for others goes a long way and is imperative in achieving a united school district," Phillips said. "It will be a challenge as we aspire to close the gap of disunity and learn new ways to embrace each other and respect our differences."



He will start by listening.

"Every single idea and perspective matters to me," Phillips said. "I plan to implement healing and wholeness in every way imaginable. We are all vitally important to each other and to our students. My goal this year is to see to it that healing takes place and inroads are made. I don't want to see anyone looked down upon or thought of as unimportant."

Phillips also plans to work with teachers and staff to "ensure a united mindset that is inclusive and compassionate."

"To put it plainly, I am all in," Phillips said. "I'm all in for our children, to provide them a safe, welcoming, learner centered environment that provides endless opportunities for growth. I'm all in for our teachers and staff members, to be present and supportive as they do what they do best. I will be their biggest cheerleader and will encourage them to continue being the heroes they always have been. I'm all in for our community, to be the catalyst for healing, unity and new relationships built on trust. I understand this will take time, but I am all in for Newberg."

Laying out priorities

In addition to unifying the district, Phillips listed several other goals for the school year. For instance, improving test scores and educational outcomes.

"Student growth in all aspects of the school experience is a theme for the district this year; whatever our students bring to us on the first day, we plan to build upon it and help them grow," Phillips said, adding that he wants students to eventually graduate with positive outlooks, healthy self-esteem and the ability to adapt to "an ever-changing world."

In the future, Phillips also plans to introduce districtwide morale-boosting campaigns, the details of which he will release soon.

Another focus is transparency. To do this, Phillips said the district is creating new pathways of communication, including a weekly districtwide newsletter, a weekly video update from himself, a new Facebook discussion form and more.

To express appreciation for educators and staff members, the district has partnered with Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce to create a Newberg Educators passport, which provides all district employees with discounts and perks when frequenting local businesses.

Phillips reported several other updates as well.

Regarding COVID-19 precautions this coming year, Phillips said mask wearing will only be required in the health rooms and the Wellness Center and that social distancing will not be enforced, although encouraged. The school district also will encourage thorough handwashing and provide quality ventilation.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID will be asked to remain home for five days. The same policy applies to people who experience two or more COVID-19 symptoms (fever above 100.4 degrees, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or new loss of taste or smell) unless they test negative. If negative, state communicable disease guidelines permit people to return 24 hours after symptoms have abated.

As for how ongoing construction in the district will affect learning, Phillips said disruption will be small.

Catalyst High School's addition on the far west of the building will hardly affect school operation or students' routines at all.

Newberg High School's situation is trickier, however, with several classes moving to other areas on and off campus, and the agricultural science program being postponed for a year due to the construction of its new building. Bus services will be provided for students taking classes off campus.

Construction also will consume some parking on the south side of the NHS campus, but the district has staged a temporary parking lot on the north side. To prevent students from entering an active construction zone, some fire egress will change as well.

At Edwards Elementary, the cafeteria, kitchen and music rooms are being renovated. To accommodate, meals will be transported from other school kitchens to Edwards, and students will eat either in their classrooms or other locations within the school. Music teachers will use normal classrooms, and, in turn, classroom teachers will prep in other spaces. Fire egress will change in some locations in Edwards as well.

"Although these projects require that we make some adjustments, the outcome will be worth all the work," Phillips said. "We are excited to see the finished products!"

Currently, Catalyst is in the ground preparation and utility phase, having just completed a new bus loop this summer. The Wellness Center is close to finished, with an estimated October opening date.

"I have complete faith in Newberg public schools," Phillips said. "We have every potential to rise to the top, to be united in our efforts to nurture and inspire our students to be their best. In return, our students teach and inspire us to be our best."

However, Phillips warned, it will require a team effort — involving everyone from custodians and crossing guards to teachers and administrators — to make a better district a reality.

"We all play a role in helping Newberg heal," he said. "We all can choose positive over negative and kids over politics."



The Newberg Graphic

Austin Family Foundation grant will help people needing emergency housing

Gift will help fund Providence Newberg Health Foundation's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring Thanks to a grant from a local philanthropic organization, people needing emergency housing will soon get some help in Newberg. The $92,862 grant from the Austin Family Foundation, announced in mid-July, is to the Providence Newberg Health Foundation and will be utilized to "provide recovery space for people with behavioral health conditions, chronic needs and/or housing instability," according to a press release. Specifically, the grant money will go toward Providence's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring and which will provide respite and...
NEWBERG, OR
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
