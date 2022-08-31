ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug. 31 community briefs

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEz6d_0hc7mI0E00 Friends of Chehalem House will gather for annual meeting on Sept. 29 at church

Friends of Chehalem House will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at River Street Church of God, 715 River St. For more information, call Ruth Stokesbary at 503-550-0014.

