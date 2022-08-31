Sept. 7 community briefs

Pair of Oregon universities highlight eight graduates from Newberg and Dundee

Four locals graduate from Pacific University

A quartet of local natives were among the graduates of Pacific University in May, a release from the Forest Grove said last week.

Dundee residents Tiffanie Hartman (doctorate in pharmacy), Matthew Weiler (bachelor's degree in business) and Newberg residents Wendy Fargo (bachelor's degree in social work) and Dane Frank (master's degree in speech language pathology) were among the 4,000 undergrad, graduate and professional programs honored with degrees earlier this summer.

EOU announces local graduates

Eastern Oregon University recently announced graduates from the Newberg-Dundee area.

Dundee native Amy Hanifan earned a bachelor's degree in fire services administration from the La Grande school.

Newberg residents Mason Herbert (business administration), William Southwick (integrative studies) and Alexander Warnock (fire services administration) also earned bachelor's degree.