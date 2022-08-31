ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

School district's new communications team sparks controversy

By Megan Stewart
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjcKH_0hc7ldJA00 As a new school year is about to launch, hiring of media company elicits concerns.

The Newberg School District is once again embroiled in a controversy — this time about the way it's been communicating with constituents, or more specifically, how it has not.

Since the beginning of the year, the district has experienced significant employee turnover, especially at the administrative level. Greg Koskela, the district's former communications coordinator and bond manager, is one of the most recent departures, having gone on medical leave in early summer and never returning. His absence has left Newberg public schools without a spokesperson.

As the school district searched for his replacement, parents expressed concern about many unknowns for the upcoming school year, such as bus schedules, school start times, new hires and, most importantly, where to find this pertinent information.

Then, on Aug. 4, without prior notification to parents and families, a new district Facebook page appeared. Initially titled Newberg Schools Discussion, it was quickly renamed to Newberg Public Schools Community Forum. In the forum's first post, the page administrator described the page as a place "for community members, teachers, staff, students and their families to come together for civilized discourse, ask questions, seek or offer support, etc."

The district's other Facebook page, Newberg Public Schools, which has served as one mode of communication between the district and constituents, is listed as the forum's administrator.

Immediately, people began posting questions on the forum, especially pertaining to who was running the page.

It wasn't until Aug. 9 that those administrating the page, who for several days identified themselves solely as the district's new communications team, formally introduced themselves as a digital media company called Bridge & Bolster LLC.

"We are here for an interim period while Newberg School District searches for a permanent communications director …," the post said. "We are here to answer your questions about anything school related! We are working with Superintendent (Stephen) Phillips and his team at the district office to get answers to your questions in a timely manner. If we do not answer your question right away, please know that we are doing everything we can to ask the right person, so that we can give you the correct answer. We are new, learning, and appreciate your patience …"

The next day, Bridge & Bolster officials further identified themselves via comment on a forum post as McMinnville residents Rosalie Lynn Ayers-Etherington and Michelle Ann Walker, providing a link to proof of the business's registration.

According to the information provided, Bridge & Bolster had been registered as business since July 28, only seven days prior to the founding of the district's new forum. However, Ayers-Etherington said she and Walker have worked as independent contractors for several years in the "digital media and communications spectrum."

"We met a while back, found that we worked well together, and decided to merge our businesses and talents," Ayers-Etherington said. "Bridge & Bolster is that company."

Ayers-Etherington also said she and Walker had been hired by Phillips and that they have an 11-month contract with the district.

What Ayers-Etherington didn't mention, however, is the duo's ties to current school board members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7ldJA00

In a Jan. 17 Daily Wire article about the school board's controversial ban on political symbols in classrooms, Ayers-Etherington is described as a co-founder of one of the groups opposed to the recall efforts earlier this year against school board chairman Dave Brown and vice-chairman Brian Shannon.

Walker has also been linked to anti-recall efforts, having hosted and moderated livestream Q&A sessions for Shannon and Brown during the recall election via her organization Open Schools USA's Facebook page.

On top of potential conflicts of interest, Ayers-Etherington's husband, Isaac Etherington, was also accused of racism by forum members after a screenshot resurfaced of him allegedly flashing an 'OK' sign — a gesture sometimes used as a white power symbol — during a two-minute speech he gave at a Zoom school board meeting last year.

Superintendent responds

On Aug. 15, district parent Jim Anderson emailed Phillips with some of these concerns, focusing particularly on the district's overall poor communication with constituents.

"First and foremost, I'd like to acknowledge your statement about there being a lack of communication in the district," Phillips said in his follow-up email. "I agree with you and understand your frustration with the absence of transparency. Please know that it is my priority to establish a consistent, clear, honest, two-way process of communication between myself, staff members, students, parents and community members. I have been working diligently with district staff as well as with Bridge & Bolster LLC to get these processes organized and ready to implement before our school year starts."

To improve communication in the future, Phillips said the district will be providing weekly digital newsletters, update videos and press releases to local media. The district website will also be updated, he said.

Phillips also attached the district's 11-month contract with Bridge & Bolster LLC, clarifying that the district opened the position of communications coordinator twice but did not receive much interest, with the applicant they intended to hire turning down the offer.

"Bridge & Bolster LLC reached out to me and asked if they could help," Phillips said in the email. "Bringing them on for 11 months not only saves the district a significant amount of money, but it also gives us more time to find the right person for the communications coordinator. Although this LLC was formed toward the end of July, it is being run by two professionals in the digital media and communications arena … Both of these women (Ayers-Etherington and Walker) have extensive resumes, with more than adequate experience in communications."

As for compensation for services, Bridge & Bolster will receive $7,000 per month, which is "well below the salary we would pay an employed communications director," but no health care benefits or PERS, Phillips said.

"This company is a temporary solution in our search for a permanent communications director," Phillips said. "We are grateful to have them here … The main driving factor in the decision to contract out Bridge & Bolster was the need to get our communication channel going, especially with the school year approaching. This company has some great ideas about ways we can build community, build bridges and find ways of working together. I'm confident that if you give them some time, you will feel more comfortable with them being here."

Addressing the new district Facebook page, Phillips said, "it was created in an effort to provide a place where parents and community members can have respectful dialogue and discussion."

However, Phillips said the district will be using many different methods to communicate with the public, not just the new page.

As for the accusations against Isaac Etherington, Phillips said he doesn't know the man personally but Phillips attached a letter Etherington sent to the board shortly after flashing the OK sign. In the letter, Isaac Etherington condemned racism and denied knowing the negative connotation behind the gesture, explaining that he is expressive with his hands when he talks.

In an email to the Graphic, Phillips denied that Ayers-Etherington and Walker were hired "due to any relationship or lack of relationship to the board," explaining they were selected solely because of their "experience and capability."

Phillips appears in video

On Aug. 22, Phillips announced in the first of his promised weekly update videos that the district would be opening a bidding process for the temporary communication position currently held by Bridge & Bolster.

"Just so everyone knows, this was always set out to be a pilot …," Phillips said in the video about the position, reiterating its 11-month duration. "This was a cost savings to the district. We figured we would save about 50% of what we had budgeted for this position, but social media has kind of taken off a little bit and we just want you to know we've listened … Anybody and everybody that qualifies, please apply, and we'll take it from there."

The bidding process opened on Aug. 22 and will close at 3 p.m. Sept. 6. The new contract will be from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2023.

In an email, Phillips clarified that Bridge & Bolster will be required to resubmit a bid for the Oct. 1 contract and, if not selected from the competition pool, the business's previous contract will be void.

"This will be done with their (Walker and Ayer-Etherington's) complete agreement and compliance," Phillips said.

For more information about the communication position, visit bit.ly/3KdzRJK. To make a bid or for questions about the bidding process, call Tabitha Renne at 503-554-5041 or email her at rennet@newberg.k12.or.us.

For more information about Bridge & Bolster LLC, email the team at communications@newberg.k12.or.us or Phillips at phillipss@newberg.k12.or.us.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Emphasizing unity, new district superintendent previews upcoming school year

Stephen Phillips details fall plans, promises to help heal the community divide. The past 13 months have not been easy for the Newberg School District. In just over a year, the district made national news for a controversial ban on political symbols in the classroom; board members faced lawsuits and recall efforts; numerous teachers, aides and administrators left, most notably then-Superintendent Joe Morelock, who was fired by the board; and half the board resigned. As a new school year approaches, the district's new superintendent, Stephen Phillips, said he is determined to help mend this fractured community. "Let me assure...
NEWBERG, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Newberg, OR
Education
kptv.com

Parent teaching daughter safety as Portland removes camps from school routes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler expanded his emergency declaration to ban camping in certain areas to include walking routes to schools. Couch Park sits between Emerson School and Metropolitan Learning Center. Despite the Mayor’s recent declaration to remove camps from the area, they just seem to keep popping back up. That has led one mother, whose daughter was just introduced to off-campus lunches, to teach her how to be aware.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Forum#K12
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Sherry Hall's troubling history with self-dealing

Doug Neeley: Supposedly 'nonpartisan' Clackamas County clerk puts her name on all election materials, poses for Republican petition.There have been many letters regarding Sherry Hall's performance as Clackamas County clerk. But my biggest concern is one that I have not yet seen addressed. It involves a petition taken out by Dan Holladay (previous Oregon City commissioner and later mayor) to recall the then-County Board Chair Jim Bernard. Dan Holladay had his picture taken by The Oregonian, and Sherry Hall was smiling in the picture. There is no reason that the county clerk should be present when someone takes out...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 7 community briefs

Pair of Oregon universities highlight eight graduates from Newberg and DundeeFour locals graduate from Pacific University A quartet of local natives were among the graduates of Pacific University in May, a release from the Forest Grove said last week. Dundee residents Tiffanie Hartman (doctorate in pharmacy), Matthew Weiler (bachelor's degree in business) and Newberg residents Wendy Fargo (bachelor's degree in social work) and Dane Frank (master's degree in speech language pathology) were among the 4,000 undergrad, graduate and professional programs honored with degrees earlier this summer. EOU announces local graduates Eastern Oregon University recently announced graduates from the Newberg-Dundee area. Dundee native Amy Hanifan earned a bachelor's degree in fire services administration from the La Grande school. Newberg residents Mason Herbert (business administration), William Southwick (integrative studies) and Alexander Warnock (fire services administration) also earned bachelor's degree. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Fribley will challenge Hilton for county clerk

Newberg resident files for the open position in the November general election.Interim Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hilton will face off against a lone challenger in the Nov. 8 general election. Cory Fribley, an assistant store manager and Newberg resident, filed for county clerk on July 7. Hilton was appointed to the position in June by the Board of Commissioners after her predecessor, Brian Van Bergen, took another job in Marion County. She will complete the end of his term. Fribley, 44, boasts 20 years of management experience in retail and customer service, which has given him a "well-rounded background...
NEWBERG, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas Station moves forward

An independent hearings examiner has cleared the way for Camas Station, a gas station-car wash-retail complex, to be developed at the corner of Northwest Brady Road and Northwest 16th Avenue in Camas’ Prune Hill neighborhood. Hearings Examiner Joe Turner issued his decision on Aug. 25, more than four weeks...
CAMAS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
West Linn Tidings

County DA won't charge former West Linn doctor accused of abusing over 120 patients

Victims of Dr. David Farley may still pursue charges in civil court lawsuit.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against the former West Linn doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute Dr. David Farley Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care at West Linn Family Health Clinic, Legacy...
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
WWEEK

Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”

When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
991
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy