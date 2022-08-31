ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

County will appeal judge's decision striking down sanctuary ordinance

By Gary Allen
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RF1JB_0hc7lQmb00 Commissioners vote 2-1 to seek relief in the Court of Appeals; ordinance will remain in effect

Officials vowed last week to continue Yamhill County's fight against state laws that restrict the use of firearms.

To that effect, the Board of Commissioners decided that it would appeal a July decision by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles that struck down the county's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO), ruling that it was counter to the laws of the state.

The county's April 18 decision was necessary as the deadline to file an appeal was two days later, advised County Counsel Christian Boenisch. He added that the timeline for the Court of Appeals to the hear the case will likely stretch into 2023. The appeal, which will be handled by outside counsel Tyler Smith, will cost the county roughly $20,000 to $25,000, Boenisch added.

The good news for the county, from the perspective of commissioners Mary Starrett and Lindsay Berschauer, is that the county's SASO ordinance will remain active while the appeal is being considered. Ordinance 913, adopted by the commission in April 2021 and patterned after ordinances adopted in other counties, bars county employees from enforcing or using county resources to enforce gun laws originating from the state or any other "extraterritorial" agency outside the county, as well as any statute relating to firearms.

A lawsuit filed by the state Department of Justice soon followed the ordinance's adoption and sought judicial review (rather than a trial) in Yamhill and Harney counties. It essentially asked judges to strike down or invalidate the ordinances and affirm that the state alone has the power to enact and enforce gun laws. The lawsuit also asked the courts to nullify the tenet in the ordinances that makes county employees who enforce state gun laws liable to prosecution or private lawsuits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7lQmb00

Berschauer questioned the state's motives in singling out her jurisdiction. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32u7Ex_0hc7lQmb00

"It's very frustrating to see that Yamhill County was essentially targeted," she said. "There are 16 or 17 others with SASOs, SAPOs, preservation ordinances across the state and yet here we are, we were the ones that were targeted."

She also bemoaned that decisions by state courts were not being scrutinized.

"It's also frustrating to see in other states that some of these decisions have been challenged, particularly in California, and they've been run up the chain and they're being deemed unconstitutional …," she said.

She also connected the state's actions to Measure 114, destined for the November general election ballot, that would place further restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms.

"And so you can sort of see what's going to happen down the line," she said. "It's going to take forever for someone to legally do anything around a firearm."

Commissioner Casey Kulla said he did not favor appealing the judge's decision, especially as a means of countering Measure 114. He suggested the county's time might be better spent trying to ensure the measure is defeated or address the unintended consequences that may result if the measure is adopted.

Starrett said that the impetus for creating the SASO was Senate Bill 554, 2021 legislation that required safe storage of firearms and restricted whether holders of concealed handgun licenses could carry in public buildings.

"(SB 554) was really quite onerous for law abiding gun owners," she said, adding that the emergence of Measure 114 is further justification for the county to maintain its SASO.

"Because it's basically going to eliminate law abiding gun owners … or the people that want to be gun owners, to defend themselves and their family," she said.

Starrett also claimed that passage of Measure 114 would be a death knell for youth shooting teams, recognizing successful programs in the county such as Newberg High School's trap shooting team.

"It will really impact youth shooting sports because of the limitations on magazine capacity in shotguns," she said.

Measure 114, if adopted, would ban firearms with magazines capable of holding more than 10 cartridges, but makes exceptions for those who currently own or who have inherited the firearms, as well as members of the armed forces and law enforcement personnel.

Starrett then pointed to her involvement in the Oregon Firearms Safety Coalition, which addresses suicide in the gun community.

"This ballot measure would virtually undo all the work we are doing, which is to basically create safe space and transfer in having somebody in crisis be able to remove the means of lethal force from their home," she said.

She also questioned the ability of sheriff office's to provide the firearms training required under Measure 114, saying that the only facilities equipped to provide such training are owned and operated by the few private clubs in the area.

"Law abiding gun owners are going to have to jump through these hoops, but we know the folks who are the ones committing the crimes are not going to go to the range, not going to go through this," she said. "It's going to cost the state — (between) $40 million and $51 million for training they will not be able to provide."

The commission then adjourned to executive session to discuss the appeal with outside counsel Smith, who was instrumental in the passage of the SASO in Yamhill County.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

Related
West Linn Tidings

County DA won't charge former West Linn doctor accused of abusing over 120 patients

Victims of Dr. David Farley may still pursue charges in civil court lawsuit.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against the former West Linn doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute Dr. David Farley Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care at West Linn Family Health Clinic, Legacy...
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yamhill County, OR
Government
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
oregontoday.net

Archaeological Permits on Public Lands, Sept. 2

OPRD release – SALEM, Ore — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is requesting public comment on a proposed Oregon Administrative Rule change for archaeological permits on public land. The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022. State law requires a permit for archaeological excavation or collection of archaeological objects on public land. The agency received comments on the process for issuing permits on public and private lands earlier this year. One comment led to additional changes that are now open for comment. The proposed changes in OAR 736-051-0080(3) create a process for the State Physical Anthropologist with the Legislative Commission on Indian Services (LCIS) to receive a permit. Comments may be submitted: • Online: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx • Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301; • Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov A full copy of the proposed amendments is available: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this year. SHPO is part of the Heritage Division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Police Transparency Once More in Question Following “Doxing” Accusations

When Portland police officers fire their gun at a member of the public, it’s city policy to publish that officers’ name within 24 hours. Lately, that hasn’t been the case. In July, after officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun in a Southeast Portland yard, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) chose to withhold the identities of the officers responsible, citing threats of “doxing.”
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Portland, DA over demonstrator’s 2020 death

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson’s death on the city’s “dereliction of duty” as well as the “decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland’s downtown core.”
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics Courts#The Court Of Appeals#Saso#The State#Department Of Justice
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s candidate Reynolds says ‘quid pro quo’ allegations are false

One of two candidates for Clark County sheriff is claiming “nasty rumors” about dealings with a former hopeful for the seat are false. On Aug. 22, Rey Reynolds, a Vancouver Police Department corporal and one of two moving on to vie for the sheriff’s seat in November following the August primary election, denied “quid pro quo” allegations regarding him and David Shook. Shook was eliminated in the primary, with Reynolds and sheriff’s office chief criminal deputy John Horch moving on.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys

For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS, METH, PILLS, FIREARMS AND VEHICLES DURING EXECUTION OF WARRANTS AT TWO WOODBURN-AREA ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS IN OREGON

WOODBURN-AREA, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022, Oregon State Police, Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team (OSP NWR MJ) and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force (CCITF) served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn, OR.
WOODBURN, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 31 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 31 - Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape. - Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon. -...
NEWBERG, OR
KXL

Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
991
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy