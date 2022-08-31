Fribley will challenge Hilton for county clerk

Newberg resident files for the open position in the November general election.

Interim Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hilton will face off against a lone challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cory Fribley, an assistant store manager and Newberg resident, filed for county clerk on July 7. Hilton was appointed to the position in June by the Board of Commissioners after her predecessor, Brian Van Bergen, took another job in Marion County. She will complete the end of his term.

Fribley, 44, boasts 20 years of management experience in retail and customer service, which has given him a "well-rounded background in different technologies and business perspectives that I feel would bring a fresh approach to the clerk's office," he said in an email interview.

Fribley works at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Tigard, where he has been employed for 13 years.

"I have been successful in this role by leading my team to increase productivity, while maintaining professionalism and staying within our budget," he said.

Fribley was born in Denver but moved to Tualatin when he was 6 and considers himself a "true Oregonian." He began his sales and management experience in Wilsonville after graduating from Tualatin High School, but moved to Newberg 14 years ago with his family. Fribley and his wife have been married for 14 years and have two children.

"My wife and I decided to move here after seeing how there was still a small town feel with a real sense of community," he said. "We love all that Yamhill County has to offer."

Fribley added that he decided to run for county clerk after noticing how contentious local elections had become in the last few years.

"Watching so many people in our state beginning to have serious doubts in the election process was concerning to me," he said. "When I heard about the open clerk position, I saw it as a chance for me to help the citizens of our great county. I want to ensure everyone has complete trust in not just the elections, but also all the duties of the clerk's office."

To Fribley, maintaining the public's trust is one of the county clerk's primary responsibilities, other than recordkeeping and acting as chief elections officer.

"From land records and marriage licenses to the elections, you need to have someone in that position that will make the tough decisions, answer the hard questions and answer to the people," Fribley said. "I think the clerk should be able to take any citizen's concerns and be able to show them how and why you did something to address them. If the citizens lose trust in the clerk's office, they will start losing trust in other parts of the government."

If elected, Fribley promised to "bring a professional and straightforward approach" to the position, focusing specifically on modernizing all aspects of the clerk's office to improve accessibility.

"One of the strongest attributes I possess is taking an issue and looking at it from every angle, then finding innovative ways to improve it," Fribley said. "This would even include how it affects other parts of our county government. My leadership style focuses on a team-based approach that helps build a culture of professionalism and efficiency."

"Yamhill County is growing and needs someone that can bring the clerk's office into the modern workplace. I would work diligently to ensure transparent, fair and secure elections and to earn the trust of the great citizens of Yamhill County."

The deadline to file for county clerk was Aug. 30. To learn more about Fribley's campaign, visit his Facebook page Vote Fribley for Yamhill County Clerk. To contact Fribley, email him at votefribley22@gmail.com.

