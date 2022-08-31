ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Fribley will challenge Hilton for county clerk

By Megan Stewart
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trTJW_0hc7lFJq00 Newberg resident files for the open position in the November general election.

Interim Yamhill County Clerk Keri Hilton will face off against a lone challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.

Cory Fribley, an assistant store manager and Newberg resident, filed for county clerk on July 7. Hilton was appointed to the position in June by the Board of Commissioners after her predecessor, Brian Van Bergen, took another job in Marion County. She will complete the end of his term.

Fribley, 44, boasts 20 years of management experience in retail and customer service, which has given him a "well-rounded background in different technologies and business perspectives that I feel would bring a fresh approach to the clerk's office," he said in an email interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7lFJq00

Fribley works at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Tigard, where he has been employed for 13 years.

"I have been successful in this role by leading my team to increase productivity, while maintaining professionalism and staying within our budget," he said.

Fribley was born in Denver but moved to Tualatin when he was 6 and considers himself a "true Oregonian." He began his sales and management experience in Wilsonville after graduating from Tualatin High School, but moved to Newberg 14 years ago with his family. Fribley and his wife have been married for 14 years and have two children.

"My wife and I decided to move here after seeing how there was still a small town feel with a real sense of community," he said. "We love all that Yamhill County has to offer."

Fribley added that he decided to run for county clerk after noticing how contentious local elections had become in the last few years.

"Watching so many people in our state beginning to have serious doubts in the election process was concerning to me," he said. "When I heard about the open clerk position, I saw it as a chance for me to help the citizens of our great county. I want to ensure everyone has complete trust in not just the elections, but also all the duties of the clerk's office."

To Fribley, maintaining the public's trust is one of the county clerk's primary responsibilities, other than recordkeeping and acting as chief elections officer.

"From land records and marriage licenses to the elections, you need to have someone in that position that will make the tough decisions, answer the hard questions and answer to the people," Fribley said. "I think the clerk should be able to take any citizen's concerns and be able to show them how and why you did something to address them. If the citizens lose trust in the clerk's office, they will start losing trust in other parts of the government."

If elected, Fribley promised to "bring a professional and straightforward approach" to the position, focusing specifically on modernizing all aspects of the clerk's office to improve accessibility.

"One of the strongest attributes I possess is taking an issue and looking at it from every angle, then finding innovative ways to improve it," Fribley said. "This would even include how it affects other parts of our county government. My leadership style focuses on a team-based approach that helps build a culture of professionalism and efficiency."

"Yamhill County is growing and needs someone that can bring the clerk's office into the modern workplace. I would work diligently to ensure transparent, fair and secure elections and to earn the trust of the great citizens of Yamhill County."

The deadline to file for county clerk was Aug. 30. To learn more about Fribley's campaign, visit his Facebook page Vote Fribley for Yamhill County Clerk. To contact Fribley, email him at votefribley22@gmail.com.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newberg Graphic

County will appeal judge's decision striking down sanctuary ordinance

Commissioners vote 2-1 to seek relief in the Court of Appeals; ordinance will remain in effect Officials vowed last week to continue Yamhill County's fight against state laws that restrict the use of firearms. To that effect, the Board of Commissioners decided that it would appeal a July decision by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles that struck down the county's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO), ruling that it was counter to the laws of the state. The county's April 18 decision was necessary as the deadline to file an appeal was two days later, advised County Counsel Christian...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 7 community briefs

Pair of Oregon universities highlight eight graduates from Newberg and DundeeFour locals graduate from Pacific University A quartet of local natives were among the graduates of Pacific University in May, a release from the Forest Grove said last week. Dundee residents Tiffanie Hartman (doctorate in pharmacy), Matthew Weiler (bachelor's degree in business) and Newberg residents Wendy Fargo (bachelor's degree in social work) and Dane Frank (master's degree in speech language pathology) were among the 4,000 undergrad, graduate and professional programs honored with degrees earlier this summer. EOU announces local graduates Eastern Oregon University recently announced graduates from the Newberg-Dundee area. Dundee native Amy Hanifan earned a bachelor's degree in fire services administration from the La Grande school. Newberg residents Mason Herbert (business administration), William Southwick (integrative studies) and Alexander Warnock (fire services administration) also earned bachelor's degree. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 31 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 31 - Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape. - Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon. -...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

School district's new communications team sparks controversy

As a new school year is about to launch, hiring of media company elicits concerns. The Newberg School District is once again embroiled in a controversy — this time about the way it's been communicating with constituents, or more specifically, how it has not. Since the beginning of the year, the district has experienced significant employee turnover, especially at the administrative level. Greg Koskela, the district's former communications coordinator and bond manager, is one of the most recent departures, having gone on medical leave in early summer and never returning. His absence has left Newberg public schools without a...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Government
City
Wilsonville, OR
Newberg, OR
Elections
City
Tualatin, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Yamhill County, OR
Elections
County
Yamhill County, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Newberg Graphic

Emphasizing unity, new district superintendent previews upcoming school year

Stephen Phillips details fall plans, promises to help heal the community divide. The past 13 months have not been easy for the Newberg School District. In just over a year, the district made national news for a controversial ban on political symbols in the classroom; board members faced lawsuits and recall efforts; numerous teachers, aides and administrators left, most notably then-Superintendent Joe Morelock, who was fired by the board; and half the board resigned. As a new school year approaches, the district's new superintendent, Stephen Phillips, said he is determined to help mend this fractured community. "Let me assure...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Taste Newberg names new executive director

Leigh Jensen replaces Leslie Caldwell, who held the position for three years.Local tourism marketing and promotional organization Taste Newberg recently welcomed Leigh Jensen as its new executive director, replacing three-year veteran Leslie Caldwell, who announced her intention to retire in July. Jensen is only the second person to hold the position since the Newberg City Council launched Taste Newberg in 2018. Jensen boasts 30 years of tourism, operations and finance experience, with a concentration in destination marketing organizations (DMO). Prior to Taste Newberg, she worked for 12 years as chief operations officer with Visit Temecula Valley, the DMO in...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

County will prepare regulations for psilocybin service centers

Board of Commissioners follows the will of county voters who narrowly approved legalizing the use of the drugAfter lengthy discussion over the course of two meetings, the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners' take on possibly banning psilocybin service centers in the county was a collective 'thank you, no.' The commissioners, faced with other counties banning the siting of service centers in unincorporated areas, chose to follow the will of the county's voters, who in November 2021 approved by a narrow margin of the use of psilocybin drugs in supervised facilities. The commissioners had the choice of doing nothing, enacting...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Dundee voters will decide fate of psilocybin service centers

Measure would call for a two-year moratorium to give city staff time to develop rules and regulations Dundee's voters, not the City Council, will decide whether the town will enact a two-year moratorium on siting of psilocybin service centers and manufacturing complexes. The handoff came at the council's Aug. 16 meeting, where the body voted in favor of the resolution to give city staff more time to study the issue. "This resolution gives the voters an opportunity to decide if they would like to allow the city two years to develop local rules and regulations for how the psilocybin industry...
DUNDEE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Politics Local#Election Local#Tualatin High School
The Newberg Graphic

Austin Family Foundation grant will help people needing emergency housing

Gift will help fund Providence Newberg Health Foundation's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring Thanks to a grant from a local philanthropic organization, people needing emergency housing will soon get some help in Newberg. The $92,862 grant from the Austin Family Foundation, announced in mid-July, is to the Providence Newberg Health Foundation and will be utilized to "provide recovery space for people with behavioral health conditions, chronic needs and/or housing instability," according to a press release. Specifically, the grant money will go toward Providence's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring and which will provide respite and...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Homeless petition fails, council will not refer compromise to voters

Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures to place the question on the May 2023 ballot After a petition drive aimed at restricting the city's involvement in creating housing for homeless people failed to garner sufficient signatures, the group behind the effort entertained the thought of accepting help from an unlikely source: the city itself. In order to qualify for placement on the November general election ballot, the Newberg Kids Not Camps group was charged with gathering 2,426 verified petition signatures. By mid-May the effort had fallen short by several hundred signatures, but organizers said that by the end of May...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Aug. 24 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department logTVF&R run log August 11 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Herman Street, Elliott Road, Meridian Street, Morton Street, Old Highway 99W, Brandon Drive and Springbrook Road. TVF&R personnel responded toa burn complaint on Dopp Road. August 12 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Elliott Road, 11th Street, Deborah Road, Red Hills Road, Kemper Crest Drive, Kramien Road, Cobblecreek Drive, Carol Ann Drive, Prospect Drive, Oak Meadows Loop and Garfield Street. August...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Newberg Graphic

Hinton wants to continue to be Yamhill County clerk

Appointed in July to finish the term of her predecessor, the former assistant clerk files for electionIf elected as Yamhill County's next clerk, Keri Hinton will be in familiar territory, having served in the position for the past several months, named assistant clerk in late 2021. The 49-year-old served under former clerk Brian Van Bergen until his departure in early July to take a job in Marion County. Fortunately, as Van Bergen would soon lose his job due to term limits. Hinton was appointed in June by the Board of Commissioners to complete Van Bergen's term through the end of...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

President Hoover honored at childhood home on 148th birthday

Hoover-Minthorn House Museum celebrated Oregon's only U.S president on Aug. 13. President Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the United States, would have turned 148 years old on Aug. 10, so the staff at the Hoover-Minthorn House Museum in Newberg threw him a birthday bash a few days later. Although Hoover himself was a no-show, a small group of people gathered to tour the museum -- which served as his home from ages 11 to 14 -- and delight in food, trivia and a little history about the only president to have ever lived in Oregon. "Herbert Hoover never...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Summerfest returns to Newberg in late August

Enjoy food, performances, dog races, more at Memorial Park on Friday and Saturday Newberg's Summerfest is proof that fun for the whole family can still be affordable these days. Salted for Friday and Saturday at Memorial Park, Summerfest will feature live music from six different bands, dancing, circus performers, food and drink, games and even Weiner dog races. "Want to learn how to juggle?" Tim Tesmer, Summerfest's head organizer, said. "This is the place … This is a great venue for the family or groups of friends wanting to get together. We have everything you need for...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police

Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

County's first handicap accessible playground under construction in Newberg

Newberg Nazarene Church plans to complete it sometime in September on its property Yamhill County will soon have its first handicap accessible playground — right here in town at Newberg Nazarene Church. The playground, slated to be finished sometime in September, will have five separate structures: a wheelchair swing, a standard swing set, a wheel-through arcade (monkey bars, but lower to the ground), a wheelchair-accessible elevated sand table and a big fort-like structure. Upon completion, it will be 104 feet by 36 feet and covered with rubber mulch to enhance safety. So far, volunteers have dug 30 holes...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg woman killed in crash

Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
990
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy