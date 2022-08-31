Aug. 31 outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
August 31- Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape.
- Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon.
- Jose Anselmo Chacon, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree attempted rape.
- Christina Renee Chamberlain, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) and for failure to appear on a citation.
- Michael Dale Chandler, 45, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision for failure to appear (FTA).
- Robert Dale Chapman, 73, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and theft.
- Brandon Jeffrey Charron, 30, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft, attempt to elude, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
- Jimenez Raul Chavez, 49, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.
- Ollin S. Chavez Martinez, 37, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
- Billy Gene Cherry, 57, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree burglary.
- Sarah Marie Chong, 37, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief.
- Jerrimy Chad Christian, 51, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering.
- Samantha Dawn Christian, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Joaquin Hernandez Cisneros, 54, is wanted for violating a release agreement on charges of first- and third-degree sexual abuse.
- David Warren Claiborne, 51, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for attempted use of a child in sexual contact.
- Matthew James Clark, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for stalking and telephone harassment.
- Michael James Clouse, 31, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Mathew Stephen Cobb, 53, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Dean Norman Cochran, 60, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.
- James Allen Cochran, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft.
- Mario Marcelino-Romero, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
-Rosanna Graybeal, 64, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Kyle Brandon Egawa-Conway, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Brett Michael Friedman, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
