Aug. 31 outstanding warrants

 4 days ago
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

August 31

- Rafael Ceras Urbano, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for third-degree rape.

- Atelvina Maravilla Cervantes, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon.

- Jose Anselmo Chacon, 37, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree attempted rape.

- Christina Renee Chamberlain, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) and for failure to appear on a citation.

- Michael Dale Chandler, 45, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision for failure to appear (FTA).

- Robert Dale Chapman, 73, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and theft.

- Brandon Jeffrey Charron, 30, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft, attempt to elude, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

- Jimenez Raul Chavez, 49, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.

- Ollin S. Chavez Martinez, 37, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

- Billy Gene Cherry, 57, is wanted on a probation violation for second-degree burglary.

- Sarah Marie Chong, 37, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief.

- Jerrimy Chad Christian, 51, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal trespass and offensive littering.

- Samantha Dawn Christian, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Joaquin Hernandez Cisneros, 54, is wanted for violating a release agreement on charges of first- and third-degree sexual abuse.

- David Warren Claiborne, 51, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for attempted use of a child in sexual contact.

- Matthew James Clark, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for stalking and telephone harassment.

- Michael James Clouse, 31, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Mathew Stephen Cobb, 53, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Dean Norman Cochran, 60, is wanted on an FTA for PCS.

- James Allen Cochran, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft.

- Mario Marcelino-Romero, 31, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

-Rosanna Graybeal, 64, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Kyle Brandon Egawa-Conway, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Brett Michael Friedman, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

