Austin Family Foundation grant will help people needing emergency housing

By Gary Allen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTHxg_0hc7l8E000 Gift will help fund Providence Newberg Health Foundation's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring

Thanks to a grant from a local philanthropic organization, people needing emergency housing will soon get some help in Newberg.

The $92,862 grant from the Austin Family Foundation, announced in mid-July, is to the Providence Newberg Health Foundation and will be utilized to "provide recovery space for people with behavioral health conditions, chronic needs and/or housing instability," according to a press release.

Specifically, the grant money will go toward Providence's Out of the Cold program, begun last spring and which will provide respite and emergency housing and breakfasts at three motels in Newberg and Sherwood. So far, 14 adults and four children have been helped via the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7l8E000

"The program serves clients with emergency housing circumstances — people who are medically fragile and their families are the focus," said Mike Antrim, a spokesman from Providence Newberg Medical Center. "People who are medically fragile, such as those leaving the emergency department, need a private space to heal, as opposed to a congregant (group) shelter."

The grant will also go toward providing so-called "wrap-around services" through Providence's Better Outcomes through Bridges (BOB) program.

"The Providence BOB program works with clients to determine their needs and then connect them to the appropriate social and medical services," Antrim said. "This can include recovery programs, mental health services and/or signing up for health insurance, identification cards, housing wait lists, transportation passes and/or (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)."

The grant was welcomed by Providence administrators.

"This gift will make a big difference in the lives of many in our community," Providence Newberg Medical Center CEO Joe Yoder said. "We are grateful to the Austin family for their generosity to Providence and we're looking forward to working with our community partners so we can serve more people on this important issue."

This is not the first gift of this kind from the Austin family, owners of A-dec Inc. In the past the foundation has given seed funding to allow better access to mental and behavioral health services within Newberg's public schools, as well as provided Providence with a number of emergency grants during the pandemic so as to help local individuals in need with necessities such as food and transportation.

School district's new communications team sparks controversy

As a new school year is about to launch, hiring of media company elicits concerns. The Newberg School District is once again embroiled in a controversy — this time about the way it's been communicating with constituents, or more specifically, how it has not. Since the beginning of the year, the district has experienced significant employee turnover, especially at the administrative level. Greg Koskela, the district's former communications coordinator and bond manager, is one of the most recent departures, having gone on medical leave in early summer and never returning. His absence has left Newberg public schools without a...
NEWBERG, OR
