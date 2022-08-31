ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes paid to ‘courage’ of Gorbachev as PM hits out at current Russia leaders

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Boris Johnson has warned that the Kremlin is “intent on undoing the good” of Mikhail Gorbachev, as he paid a warm tribute to the legacy of the former Soviet leader.

Mr Gorbachev’s death at the age of 91 has inspired an outpouring of tributes from world leaders.

Many made reference to the timing of his death during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

Mr Johnson, speaking in Lewisham in south-east London on Wednesday, used the death of Mr Gorbachev to warn of the “revenge-driven” threat posed by Vladimir Putin as he accused Russia’s leaders of attempting to recreate the Soviet Union.

The Prime Minister said: “Mikhail Gorbachev is one of those people who changed the world and unquestionably changed it for the better. When you look at what he did to make Europe whole, free, to give freedom to the countries of the former Soviet Union – it was quite an extraordinary thing.

“And of course Mikhail Gorbachev is one of those people who triggered a change, a series of changes, that perhaps he didn’t anticipate.

“Maybe he paid his own political price for it, but when history is written, he will be, I think, one of the authors of fantastic change for the better in the world.

“And what I worry about today is that the current leadership in Moscow is intent on undoing the good of Mikhail Gorbachev, and is intent on a revanchist attempt, a revenge-driven attempt, to recreate that Soviet empire, and you’re seeing that in Ukraine – that’s the tragedy, something that Mikhail Gorbachev would have thought was absolutely unthinkable, unwarranted.”

In a Twitter post late on Tuesday night, Mr Johnson had said he was “saddened” to hear of Mr Gorbachev’s death, at a “time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Gorbachev was “one of the great figures” of the last century who will “forever be remembered”.

In a tweet, he said: “One of the great figures of the 20th century, Mikhail Gorbachev’s pursuit of reform forged a path for diplomacy over conflict.

“He will forever be remembered as the last leader of the Soviet Union who had the courage and conviction to end the Cold War.”

Former prime minister Sir John Major said Mr Gorbachev was “instrumental” in bring the Cold War to an end.

“At the moment it was needed, he acted and spoke for peace, and stood on the right side of history,” Sir John said.

Mikhail Gorbachev and then prime minister John Major (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

Irish premier Micheal Martin said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the most significant political figures of the late 20th century.

“At a time when the threat to the world of nuclear destruction was very real, he saw the urgent need for rapprochement with the West and for greater openness and reform – glasnost and perestroika – in the then Soviet Union.

“His leadership helped to end the arms race between the East and West, end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since the Second World War.”

The president of the European Commission praised the late politician’s legacy as “one we will not forget”.

In a Twitter post, Ursula von der Leyen said: “He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain.

“It opened the way for a free Europe.

“This legacy is one we will not forget. RIP Mikhail Gorbachev.”

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said Mr Gorbachev “performed great services” but was “not able to implement all of his visions”, telling BBC’s Newsnight: “The people of eastern Europe and the German people, and in the end the Russian people, owe him a great debt of gratitude for the inspiration, for the courage in coming forward with these ideas of freedom.”

Mr Kissinger, after again acknowledging that Mr Gorbachev was unable able to implement his full vision, added: “He will still be remembered in history as a man who started historic transformations that were to the benefit of mankind and to the Russian people.”

Conservative leadership contender Rishi Sunak also joined the tributes, as the former chancellor said the legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev will be “remembered by us all”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
