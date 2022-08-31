Read full article on original website
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
SFGate
Catalytic Converter Thieves Elude Police After Brief Pursuit Thursday
PACIFICA (BCN) Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit. The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen...
SFGate
Chp Identifies Two Vehicles Likely Involved In 2021 Fatal Interstate 880 Shooting That Killed Fremont Toddler
The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,...
