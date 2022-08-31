ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Catalytic Converter Thieves Elude Police After Brief Pursuit Thursday

PACIFICA (BCN) Pacifica police are seeking two suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle Thursday morning and then fled from responding officers who had to abandon a brief pursuit. The theft was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard and the suspects were seen...
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy