ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnwkG_0hc7juzr00 Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war.

"It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors.

"And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added.

Dumond is still surprised to learn that people in the Oregon City area aren't aware that the symphony orchestra has been around and performing since 1981, when it began as the Clackamas Community Orchestra with eight members. Since 2004, Willamette Falls Symphony plays in the Oregon City United Methodist Church and has expanded to over 50 players. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYRcY_0hc7juzr00

Returning to concerts

During the COVID lockdown, the orchestra did have a couple of virtual concerts, but is looking forward its first live concert at the Oregon City United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

"It's an all-Ukrainian composer concert, in honor of Ukraine's continuing struggle," Dumond noted.

The symphony will begin the concert with the Ukrainian national anthem, and continue with Lysenko's "Taras Bulba Overture," Mosolov's "Iron Foundry," Skoryk's "The High Pass: Melody" and Gliere's "Symphony No. 2."

The orchestra, under Conductor Mark Perlman since 2001, has grown from a smallish group to a full orchestra, Dumond said.

It began taking on harder and harder music, introducing new music to Oregon City audiences as well as honoring favorite older pieces from the symphonic repertoire, she said.

"Movie music, like that of John Williams and Hans Zimmer, and more and more music by women composers, have enriched the orchestra's offerings," Dumond noted.

"Different pieces call for different orchestration, so we have a core of string players, who always play, and small basic cores of winds, brass and percussion," Dumond said.

"We currently need additional string players in all sections, including first and second violin, viola, cello and double bass and can use some more percussionists. At the moment we seem to be fully staffed with winds and brass," she noted.

She encouraged interested string players and percussionists to email Perlman at mdperlman@gmail.com, to let him know they are interested and arrange for an audition if desired.

Conductor Mark Perlman

Perlman grew up in a musical family, the son of the principal bass player in the Cleveland Orchestra and has had a love of orchestral music all his life, Dumond said, adding that he plays bass, sometimes with symphony orchestras he isn't conducting.

He has a doctorate in philosophy, and taught at Western Oregon University, retiring at the end of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hc7juzr00

Perlman "has been instrumental in arranging other performing opportunities for the group. He expanded the repertoire, taught the players to trust themselves to do more than they had been doing, and attracted more players than the orchestra had known, many of them accomplished amateurs and semi-professionals," Dumond said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiejV_0hc7juzr00

Inspiring others

Dumond plays the viola, has been a member of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra since 2007 and has also arranged and composed some works for the group.

Because orchestra members, other than section leaders, are unpaid, "it's important to have a conductor who inspires people to play. Mark does that," Dumond said.

"He never gives the impression that he's under stress. He is always encouraging, and when there's a problem, he approaches it as a team player trying to help find a solution, rather than merely barking at people," she said.

Perlman also connects well with audiences as well as players and is ready to allow everyone to enjoy the music, Dumond said.

What she likes best about him is that he is "genuinely committed to playing the music written by women and eager to introduce our audiences to new music, as well as revisiting the delicious older pieces everyone loves."

Also, she noted, Perlman's "interpretations are highly satisfying to me; he conducts music the way I would conduct it."

Outreach

Orchestras are expensive to run, and professional orchestras have to charge a lot for every seat, because their overhead is much higher, Dumond noted.

But community orchestras, depending on the skills of their players, can offer the same repertoire at a fraction of the cost of a ticket to the professional orchestras, she said.

"This makes quality orchestral music available to people on tight budgets, especially as we make our concerts free to kids under 12 when accompanied by adults," she said.

"We can also, through outreach like our pops concerts and school tours, make orchestral music part of Oregon City's civic life," Dumond said.

The symphony is lucky to have a partner like the Oregon City United Methodist Church, she said, but at the same time the group would love to have a larger performance space.

"Even though most residents of Oregon City are unaware that they've had a symphony in town for over 40 years, we sometimes fill the church, and could expand the number of people who have access to our performances if we had more space to put them in," Dumond said.

"The power of a symphony orchestra, whether playing softly or loudly, is unmatched," she said.

Dumond added, "It's a community in itself, coming together to express the human experience in all its range for an audience that then becomes a part of the orchestra's community. Everybody should have access to this part of the human experience."

Revel in the music!

What: The Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Ukrainian composer concert

When: 3 p.m. on Oct. 16

Where: Oregon City United Methodist Church, 18955 South End Road. Note that part of South End Road between Second Street and Warner Parrot is closed between now and November; an alternate route is necessary.

Musicians needed: Interested string players and percussionists should contact Mark Perlman, music director of the Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra, at mdperlman@gmail.com.

More: To learn more about the orchestra, visit willamettefallssymphony.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

POW/MIA Recognition Day event set in Portland

The third Friday in September is the day to remember loved ones unaccounted for or left behind.The public is invited to a special POW/MIA Recognition Day event in Portland. VFW Post 1325 and Nort Portland Eagles 3426 are sponsoring an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner prior to the ceremony that is a fundraiser for their student scholarship essay contests. POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday of September each year. This year it is Sept. 16. This is the day to remember the loved ones who have been left behind and reach out to honor our nation's unaccounted for prisoners...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Performance art fest TBA:22 is back

PICA's annual blitz of music, dance, theater, gallery art and film should bring some fresh ideas to the city. The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art's annual Time-Based Art festival is back to its usual 10-day span for 2022, after experiments in scheduling during the pandemic. The festival runs Sept. 8 to 18. The format is weekend-heavy as usual, with midweek lectures and installations coming under the banner of Night School. First thing to know is the 8 p.m. opening night show and party is suggested donation $0 to $20, or pay-what-you-will, which will subsidize others' tickets. The organizers promise...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon City, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
County
Clackamas County, OR
Oregon City, OR
Entertainment
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott

Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortunePortland nonprofit Friends of the Children received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid, professional...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Honoring Philip Cuomo, arts companies seek to secure CoHo Theatre

Organizers fear the demand for property in Slabtown area threatens the longtime performance space.In honor of the beloved Philip Cuomo, three theater companies have formed a collaborative to preserve and expand Northwest Portland performance space. The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative involves Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, CoHo Productions and Third Rail Repertory Theatre, all of which Cuomo worked with before passing away from cancer late in 2021. He was a artist, producer, teacher and mentor, and Cuomo was well-known for his instruction with CoHo Clown Cohort. The space in question is CoHo Theatre at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., which has been a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Celebrate city's culture with Heritage Soulfest 2022

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, AUG. 29 Heritage Soulfest — Labor Day weekend is marked with many events, not to mention relaxation and spending time with family. One event to take note of is the Heritage Soulfest 2022, which serves as a tribute to the North and Northeast Portland community. "It's a celebration of our ethnic culture featuring food, music, art and a historic look back at a storied forgotten past," publicity states. It's meant to unite people to have an understanding of the intersection of progress and natural...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

September Arts: Gallery looks at Black Americans in 'Good Sport'

Paintings by Jeremy Okai Davis at Elizabeth Leach Gallery focus on Blacks in sports and academia and 'sportsmanship.'The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month. Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: "Turning Inward, Judy Chicago" traces the woman's six decades of development and work as a Jewish artist, and it shows at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 N.W. Davis St., through Sept. 23. It's from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Zimmer
Portland Tribune

A pair once more: Gregory Grenon, Mary Josephson art exhibited

The late Grenon and wife Josephson shared a passion in painting the human form, and Russo Lee Gallery shows their work.Gregory Grenon and Mary Josephson formed quite the artistic power couple, each accomplished painters joined as married partners. So, more than a great artist passed away when Grenon died at age 73 in February. The two were together for decades, each hailing from Michigan but meeting in Portland. They loved motorcycles, baseball, each other and, of course, fantastic colors and art. In fact, Josephson shares a story of when they first met. She asked him what his favorite color was....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Masonry column collapses at Lewis & Clark, kills 1, hurts 2

School had just returned at the private liberal arts college in Southwest Portland. A 19-year-old man died and two 18-year-old women were hurt when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland Monday night, Aug. 29. Monday was the first day of classes at Lewis & Clark. The column collapsed around 8:15 p.m. in a spot that was centrally located on campus, according to Portland Fire and Rescue officials. Six students had been in three hammocks that were attached to the columns when one column collapsed inward onto them. No one was pinned underneath the column but three of the six were hurt. Campus security helped emergency responders get personnel and equipment to the scene. An ambulance crew arrived first and confirmed the death of the 19-year-old. The two young women were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. One suffered an arm injury, the other an abdominal injury. Their exact conditions were not known as of Tuesday morning. The names of those involved have not yet been released. KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Wow! At 40, Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' re-released

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.TUESDAY, AUG. 30 'Thriller' — Who among us walking the streets of Portland hasn't heard (and enjoyed) Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album. Uh, nobody? "Thriller" spent 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart, and gave us classics such as "Beat It," "Billie Jean" and, of course, "Thriller" — basically every song was a big hit. It won eight Grammys. Well, the biggest selling album of all-time worldwide — 100 million since its Nov. 30, 1982 release — will be re-released as a double CD set with...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Orchestral Music#Symphony Orchestras#United Methodist Church#Western Oregon#Ukrainian#Condu
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Halloween fun: The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch opens

It's the start of the Halloween season at the popular Sauvie Island attraction, which marks its 24th year.It's two months until Halloween, but it's not too early to get into the mood. One of Portland's most popular attractions for 24 years opens Saturday, Sept. 3. It's The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 N.W. Gillihan Road — a maze and a pumpkin patch on one visit! Portland's original corn maze The MAiZE is eight acres where you can get lost (figuratively) in farm-filled fun. The first half is an easier walk. Overall, The MAiZE takes about 45...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Art in the Pearl to draw thousands to Portland's Pearl District

It takes place Sept. 3-5, and features about 80 artists and their works, which, of course, will be available for sale.It's quintessential Portland: Three days of artists and thousands of art aficionados gathering in one of the more popular neighborhoods in the city — and works being appreciated and sold. Hopefully it'll be nice weather for the 26th Art in the Pearl, Saturday to Monday, Sept. 3-5, in the North Park Blocks of Pearl District. The festival returned last year after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved to be popular again, even with changes. A...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Johnson City's 540 residents consider joining library system

Manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone is last holdout for Clackamas County library services.Almost everyone has access to free materials in Clackamas County libraries, everyone except for Johnson City's approximately 540 people who live in a manufactured-home park between Milwaukie and Gladstone. Johnson City is an anomaly in other ways. Incorporated by a 49-to-10 vote in 1970, Johnson City's election to become a city came just before the effective date of a state law to prevent a proliferation of tiny cities. Johnson City voters are facing another important choice in the upcoming November election. If they decide to annex into...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

One killed, 50-plus shots fired in Sunday shootings

Surveillance video captures three people running through a Southeast Portland neighborhood where shots were fired.Police are investigating two early Sunday shootings in Southeast Portland, including one where a man was killed and another where over 50 shots were fired. The name of the victim has not been released and no one has been identified. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a shooting near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 90th Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the home. Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

High crime numbers spark controversy at Portland City Council

Wheeler, Hardesty want the police to stop blaming staffing shortages for record figures.Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell presented the City Council with "eye-popping" crime statistics on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Lovell said the 2021 Annual Crime Report showed there were 89 homicides last year, a 65% increase compared to 2020. There also were 1,319 reported shootings in 2021, a 44% increase compared to 2020, and a 219% increase compared to 2019. Of those shootings, 334 were connected to injuries or homicide. Property crimes also were on the rise last year. According to the report, motor vehicle theft increased by 40%. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member

The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
Lake Oswego Review

'The Art of Food': Andy Warhol, more featured at Schnitzer museum

The exhibit at Portland State University focuses on artist interpretation of food, how it impacts our everyday lives.Jordan Schnitzer and his family have quite a collection of art, and none better than works by Andy Warhol. So, it makes sense for him to want to share the works as much as possible. The latest exhibition from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, "The Art of Food," features works by 37 artists, including Warhol, John Baldessari, Enrique Chagoya, Alex Katz, Alison Saar, Lorna Simpson and Oregon-based artists Katherine Ace, Chris Antemann, Malia Jensen and Sherrie Wolf. There'll...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Mission: accomplish. Portland students head back to school

As PPS schools resume, district leader hopes to put COVID concerns in rearview to focus on achievementAs the doors to Sabin Elementary School opened Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, Guadalupe Guerrero was there, in suit and tie. "Happy new year!" Guerrero said, greeting teachers and school aides on the first day back. At 9 a.m., the Northeast Portland school was his third stop that morning, and far from his last. Guerrero, the superintendent of Portland Public Schools, has one goal for this school year: to refocus on education. "We're actually squarely focused on our core mission of teaching and learning....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy