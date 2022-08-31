Read full article on original website
Two People Shot After A Mix Of Booze And Guns
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) – Grand Chute police say two people are being treated after a Florida man accidentally shot them Friday. Police responded to a call about an accidental shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Northstar Drive. Police say the 67-year-old man accidentally fired...
Police Look For Suspect In Business Burglary
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police in Wrightstown say they are looking for the person responsible for stealing a variety of tools from a business. Police say around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, an unknown man arrived at Bay Area Granite and Materials (BAGM) on Golf Course Drive. The man...
Technology Helps Nab A Green Bay Murder Suspect
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay murder suspect is behind bars, and police say new license plate reading cameras helped make the arrest. the cameras were installed this summer on a trial basis. If helping track down a murder suspect isn’t enough, one of Green Bay’s police...
Man Sentenced For Killing His Grandparents
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man convicted of killing his grandparents was sentenced to prison Friday. Alexander Kraus, 20, received two life sentences. He will be eligible for parole after 40 years. Last year, he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and...
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
Pay Change For Green Bay Substitute Teachers
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase,...
Green Bay Crash Ties Up Busy Intersection, Knocks Out Power To The Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A single vehicle traffic accident is the reason some residents of Green Bay near the west side had to deal with power outages Saturday. At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, a power pole was damaged in a single vehicle traffic accident near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street, according to Green Bay Police.
One Man Killed After Being Hit By A Train
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact...
Be Safe On The ATV/UTV Trails
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It is expected to be a busy weekend for outdoor fun, and that includes hitting the trails on ATVs and UTVs. But it can also be deadly. So far this season, 11 people have died in ATV-related crashes. Forty-seven people died in all of last season.
Suicide Awareness/Prevention The Goal Of ‘Be The Light Walk’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay community is asked to come together to help prevent suicide. The annual “Be the Light Walk” returns on Saturday, September 10. The night is for survivors of suicide loss, community leaders, citizens and advocates. Money raised from the “Be...
UWGB Welcomes Incoming Freshman Class
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw...
Manitowoc Business Celebrates Growth
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc foundry is creating 80 jobs with its upcoming $20 million expansion. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry announced their largest expansion Thursday with the groundbreaking of a 55,000 square-foot addition. WAF produces aluminum and copper-based alloy castings for a variety of industries. The expansion is intended...
