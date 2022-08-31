Read full article on original website
WNCY
UWGB Welcomes Incoming Freshman Class
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw...
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school board approves pay change for substitute teachers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) The Green Bay school board Thursday unanimously approved a pay change for substitute teachers: an increase from what it had been paying before 2021, but a decrease from what it paid during the pandemic. “I know it’s a difficult time to be asking for an increase, especially...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds. “It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department. However, a...
WNCY
Suicide Awareness/Prevention The Goal Of ‘Be The Light Walk’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay community is asked to come together to help prevent suicide. The annual “Be the Light Walk” returns on Saturday, September 10. The night is for survivors of suicide loss, community leaders, citizens and advocates. Money raised from the “Be...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society said it took in nearly 50 dogs, most of which are puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and were seized by law enforcement. Most...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Media Continue to Botch Facts on Eric Toney’s Voter Fraud Prosecutions
Note to the news media: Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is prosecuting ineligible felons and people for VOTING IN THE WRONG COUNTY. The media continue misleading the public on Eric Toney’s voter fraud prosecutions by saying only that he prosecuted people who used PO Boxes. In fact, most of Toney’s 7 voter fraud prosecutions were against people who voted in the wrong county or who were ineligible felons.
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Deliver Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of park on 2/9/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six (6) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by three (3) years extended supervision, concurrent with all sentences presently being served. The defendant is found eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. The defendant has credit for 603 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Maintain absolute sobriety; 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
