Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton quarterback Gillum prolific with legs as well

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 4 days ago

Any first-year coach loves a quarterback who knows how to throw touchdown passes entering his third year as a starter.

Port Clinton senior Cam Gillum was among the passing leaders in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division the last two seasons. Port Clinton scored 40 or more points nine times last season.

Gillum is trending to finish his final season with more yards rushing than passing. That's fine with Port Clinton coach Eric Leuthold, and Gillum.

"It's different. It's a different philosophy," Gillum said. "Coach Leuthold at Wapakoneta had a running back and quarterback that were over 1,000. He likes to balance it out with some deep shots. It's a little more run heavy, get them to come up and take shots.

"A little more run-heavy system. It's a change of pace for us, but it fits the strengths we have back."

Tight end Adam Thorbahn is a weapon in the passing game, while receivers develop to provide balance when they want. Linemen Ethan Ranzenberger and Samari Smith don't care, they'll block for it.

"It feels explosive in different ways," Gillum said. "We threw seven passes, we scored on a screen. We dominated, just running."

Port Clinton scored 58 points, although it allowed 51 in a victory over Rossford last week.

"We won the toss and got the ball," Gillum said. "The return was just shy of the 50 and Dagan [Meyers] scored pretty quick. They fumbled the kickoff and we picked it up and scored. We forced three-and-out and there was a bad snap for a safety.

"We got the ball back and scored for a 23-0 lead."

Ideal circumstances to challenge an opponent to stop you on the ground. Gillum had about 150 yards and Meyers 120.

"We were able to tear them up," Gillum said. "It's explosive in a different sense. Not throwing it down the field, but controlling the football."

Gillum shoulders a heavy load. Not only is he taking more hits, he's delivering them on defense as a starter in the secondary.

He battled cramps in the first game but continues to formulate the right combination of conditioning and hydration.

"We thought we could utilize it, you saw it more at the end last season," he said of big runs. "We thought we could be more efficient and we wanted to focus on that. I like running the ball. It's exciting, but you take a little extra beating.

"You're a little more sore. There were no problems Week 2. If you're not out there on defense, you feel helpless until you get the ball back. You can have an effect on the game the whole time, you're more in control and you can focus on tempo."

Gillum and Meyers each rushed for three touchdowns against Rossford, including one from 37 yards from Gillum. Meyers and Gillum each rushed for a score in a 24-14 setback to Bellevue to start the season.

"He's physical and imposing, but he's fast," Gillum said. "He doesn't have to run kids over, he can hit a crease. It's the best of both worlds. He's a full-time starter on both sides. He's stepped into a leadership role."

They are big shoes, formerly filled by graduate Garrett Cornell. Of course, Josh Hurst and Tyler Webb no longer abuse opposing defensive backs either.

Gabe Koskela took a pass 43 yards for a score against the Bulldogs.

"We have a different screen game," Gillum said. "He caught it behind the line, the linemen got out into the secondary and he made a safety miss to finish. He's young and figuring out his role. He's settling in. We have limited experience in the wide receiver room.

"That will develop over the season. We're leaning into our strengths."

Young receivers basically mean youthful defensive backs for Port Clinton. Only Owen Auxter returns as a starter in the secondary.

"We've been effective with the run defense," Gillum said. "Our corners are young. Communication has to develop on the back end replacing three starters."

Reilly Laird provided an additional adrenaline boost. Briar Rohrer stood up Rossford's returner on the kickoff, before Laird's hit popped the ball into the air.

All Meech Skoufos had to do was run under it. Port Clinton shares a mentality.

"Dylan Koester played a little varsity last year," Gillum said. "He's been great. He led us in tackles against Bellevue. He's been effective on defense but he's strong on special teams and he's making effort plays."

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton quarterback Gillum prolific with legs as well

The News-Messenger

