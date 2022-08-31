Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Fofana, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: The Chelsea team news to face West Ham
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s despite Raheem Sterling’s opener. The Blues...
Thomas Tuchel to continue supporting Edouard Mendy after Chelsea mistakes
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will continue to support Edouard Mendy amid his recent mistakes in goal for the side. The goalkeeper was at fault for Maxwel Cornet’s goal in the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday, although the Senegalese international was lucky to see it disallowed via VAR.
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
Diego Costa set for Wolves trial as Premier League side consider deal for former Chelsea striker
Chelsea fan favourite Diego Costa could be set for a return to the Premier League. Wolves are reportedly considering signing the mercurial striker on a short-term deal. Costa, 33, is a free agent after terminating his contract with Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January. The former Spain international is set...
Arsenal's 'suicidal' defending slammed by fans as Marcus Rashford's brace seals Manchester United win
Arsenal have come under fire for their defensive fragility in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after suffering a frustrating defeat at Old Trafford, in which they dominated large periods of the game but were undone by defensive mistakes.
Arsenal fans have spotted the fourth official's reaction to Antony goal
Some Arsenal fans are not happy with the fourth official's reaction to Manchester United's opener in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford. It was a game full of controversial decisions. In the first-half, Gabriel Martinelli had a goal ruled out after VAR instructed referee Paul Tierney to consult the pitchside monitor.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Ajax boss confirms Edson Alvarez asked to join Chelsea on Deadline Day
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that midfielder Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day. The Mexican international was linked with a move to the Blues on the final day of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to sign another midfielder. However, a move...
Match report: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League): Antony scores on his debut
Marcus Rashford’s second-half double and Antony’s debut strike fired Manchester United to victory over Arsenal. Three days on from Manchester United’s win in the East Midlands against Leicester City, they squared up against historic rivals Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s North London outfit had made a perfect start to...
Why Thomas Tuchel sanctioned Billy Gilmour's Chelsea exit after disappointing Norwich loan
Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he allowed Billy Gilmour to leave Chelsea and sign for Brighton on transfer deadline day. The 21-year-old put an end to his Chelsea career after initially not being given a squad number ahead of the new season. Gilmour did appear in the matchday squad as...
Thiago Silva delivers verdict on Chelsea's new defensive signings Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has delivered his verdict on two of the club’s new defensive recruits Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. Throughout the summer transfer window, the Blues were keen to sign new defenders following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Thomas Tuchel’s side opted to strengthen...
Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon transfer to Chelsea was 'never close'
Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea was 'never close' this summer despite bids being rejected. At least two offers from Chelsea were turned down by the Toffees, who were believed to be demanding one of Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of the deal.
Wesley Fofana sends Chelsea fans message after debut
Wesley Fofana has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after he made his debut for the club against West Ham. The Frenchman started in the 2-1 win against the Hammers, his first appearance for his new side since he signed from Leicester during the transfer window. Fofana impressed on his...
5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Premier League
Thomas Tuchel's lacklustre Chelsea held on to all three points despite late VAR drama in 2-1 London derby win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues started the first half in control but despite their large dominance of possession, they failed to fashion any clear cut chances and the teams went into the break level.
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Wesley Fofana's individual highlights against West Ham shows Chelsea have signed a gem of a defender
A stunning compilation of Wesley Fofana's Chelsea debut shows the club have acquired a special defender following his enormous price tag. He made his first outing for his new team on Saturday in his side's 2-1 win over West Ham United. The 21-year-old started in a three-man defence alongside experienced...
When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut as Denis Zakaria decision explained
Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut and explained the decision to bring Denis Zakaria to the club. The Blues completed a deadline day double signing to bring the pair to the club before the end of the transfer window this summer. Aubameyang arrived on...
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
