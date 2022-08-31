Read full article on original website
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
How to better manage notifications on your Android phone
Notification overload is a major issue for many of us. Apps installed on your phone periodically send notifications to capture your attention. If you have hundreds of apps installed on your amazing Android phone, it can quickly add up and become a cause of frustration. Unwanted notifications affect your work-life balance and mental health. So, if your phone is constantly buzzing with notifications, take these steps to manage notifications on your Android phone in a better way.
You can now mark Google Hangouts's shutdown on the calendar
The end of the road for the aging Google Hangouts messaging service has been dreary and, perhaps, overdrawn. The former all-in-one text and video chat app had been supposedly supplanted twice over by the intergenerational Allo and Duo before Google Chat and Meet eventually came to the fore. But now, we finally have a date of when we can actually say goodbye to the service.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Google Docs pulls a Slack, adds support for inline emoji in documents
WhatsApp isn’t the only big tech service exhibiting a recent fondness for emoji; Google Docs also added emoji reactions in April this year. Despite this improvement, including emoji is still quite a chore. Google hopes to fix this now with support for inline emoji in the document’s text.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
Google will now pay you when you find security bugs in its open source projects
Google is generous when it comes to paying out security researchers who find bugs and vulnerabilities in its products. After all, it’s better to spend that money on mitigating problems rather than fixing them after a hack or attack has happened. Now Google is expanding its Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP) to its open-source projects. As announced today, researchers can now submit bugs and vulnerabilities they find that can impact Google’s entire open-source ecosystem and get rewarded.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
September Google Play system updates add some new features for Wear OS users
Earlier this year, Google started publicizing all the changes it regularly delivered via Google Play system updates. We saw the first September update make an appearance yesterday, with enhancements to Google Kids Space, account syncing, and account recovery. These releases aren't strictly once-a-month, though, and it turns out we did not have to wait very long at all for the next one this time. The latest Google Play system updates are now looking to enhance the way Android works with Wear OS, fixing some problems and introducing several small refinements.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
WhatsApp will soon make it easier to send detailed bug reports
Meta-owned WhatsApp has become much more active in recent years in adding new features to its messaging service. This year alone, the company announced some major new privacy changes to its platform, including the ability to hide your online status from specific contacts, exit group chats without informing anyone, and more. Communities—another key new feature—is currently under development and should roll out before the end of 2022. With so many significant new additions, it is common for bugs to creep up. To ensure you can easily report them, WhatsApp is working on overhauling its bug reporting system.
Zoom drops support for its dedicated Chromebook app in September
Thanks to the ease of use and lower-than-laptop prices we associate with all those great Chromebooks out there, the pandemic led to a spurt in the demand for these devices as students and professionals transitioned to remote work worldwide. Video conferencing tools like Zoom helped bridge the distances. The service even had a dedicated Google Chrome browser extension and a Chrome app optimized for Chromebooks. Sadly, though, Zoom doesn’t want to maintain the latter anymore.
How to measure distance in Google Maps
Google Maps has a robust feature set and is constantly improved, one update at a time. Most people use it for directions when moving from one place to another, but it can do much more. One of Maps' less obvious features is the ability to measure distances. I. Distances can...
A Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video is the latest leak to hit Google
We are weeks away from learning all we can know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. There's plenty of substance we've already dug up about the phones, but sometimes, you just need to sit down with a hefty bag of potato chips and munch. The equivalent of that in our field is a low-res unboxing video of what's purportedly a Pixel 7 Pro coming out of Bangladesh.
9 WhatsApp tips & tricks
WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Should you upgrade?
Three years after its first mainstream folding smartphone dominated headlines, Samsung's knack for making some of the best Android phones continues to lead the foldable charge. Substantially redefining the meaning of the term "flip phone," the horizontally folding Galaxy Z Flip offers the functionality of a high-end smartphone in a conveniently small package with a highly functional outer display.
Weekend poll: How often do you use contactless payments?
It's been nearly two months since the new Google Wallet launched, either replacing or living alongside Google Pay, depending on your region. The company's latest attempt to reinvigorate its mobile payment strategy adds tickets, IDs, and more alongside the usual debit and credit cards. It's a move that proves just how vital contactless payments are these days, with Samsung and Apple also offering their own mobile platforms.
