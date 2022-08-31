Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine visited Zane State College Thursday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine was in Zanesville Thursday for a visit to Zane State College. The governor was there as part of an an effort to learn more about the college’s unique learning opportunities. DeWine reported that programs such as the Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program will give graduates a great opportunity.
Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
Area state highway patrol posts are focused on teen driver safety
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Nationwide, about 11 percent of drivers are age 24 and younger. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes. In Ohio, teen drivers were involved in over 162,000 traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021, which include 406...
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
