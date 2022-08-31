Read full article on original website
Weaving driver charged with OVI: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 21 saw a white SUV turn southbound onto Great Northern Boulevard from Country Club Boulevard without signaling. The officer followed the suspect’s vehicle and observed it veer to the right, nearly striking a curb....
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Woman accused of speeding, OVI, marijuana possession: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and marijuana: I-90 A driver called the Westlake Police Department at 1 a.m. on Aug. 25 to report they were following a vehicle on I-90 that was traveling more than 100 mph and weaving all over the road. Officers observed the dangerous driving and stopped...
Car stolen from Cleveland recovered: Avon Lake police blotter
Officers were notified by dispatched that Sheffield Lake Police Department had been pursuing a stolen car that had entered Avon Lake on August 17. Officers located the unoccupied car, which had been stolen from Cleveland, behind a residence on Redwood Boulevard. It was released to the owner. Falsification: Beck Road.
Police respond to ‘very fidgety’ man robbing bank: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 22 responded to a hold-up alarm at PNC Bank at Detroit and Robinwood Avenue, according to a police event report. A “very fidgety” man held up a note to a teller’s window. The man took the note...
Fair goes on: Sheriff gives new info on shots fired incident
There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
cleveland19.com
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
Videos show suspect flee traffic stop, cause deadly crash in Cleveland
OSHP has released body camera and aerial video of the moments before, during and after a motor vehicle theft suspect fled from a traffic stop and later caused a violent crash that killed a woman.
cleveland19.com
Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Two East Cleveland police officers indefinitely suspended following indictments
East Cleveland police officers Tyler Mundson and Brian Stoll have been indefinitely suspended without pay after being charged with multiple charges, said acting police chief Brian Gerhard.
Armond Johnson found guilty on multiple counts for 2019 Slavic Village quadruple homicide; could face death penalty
CLEVELAND — A jury in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has found Armond Johnson guilty on multiple counts for the 2019 murders of four people in Slavic Village. Because he was found guilty on 14 counts of aggravated murder, Johnson faces the death penalty. The jury returned...
13-year-old accused in shooting, robbery
The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Man to face death penalty after jury convicts him of killing ex-girlfriend, two children, witness in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday convicted a Cleveland man of murdering his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor who came home just after the massacre in July 2019. Armond Johnson Sr., 29, now faces a possible death sentence.
