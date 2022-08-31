ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Cleveland.com

Mom obstructs during son’s arrest on theft charge: North Ridgeville police blotter

Police were dispatched for a theft report on August 27. The suspect had left before police arrived but was later located at a nearby residence. He fled on foot, and his mother impeded the arrest of her son, who eventually returned and turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and theft and taken to the Lorain County Jail. The mother was cited for obstructing official business.
cleveland19.com

Bike theft suspect breaks into Ohio City townhome garage, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into an Ohio City townhome garage and stole a bike is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The break-in and theft happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 31 on St. Stephens Court, according to police. Take...
Cleveland.com

Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Relatives said Irma Ajuchan-Can did not return from school Friday afternoon. According to police, the teenager does not have a cell phone and has lived in America for just...
