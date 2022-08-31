ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
ECONOMY
lascruces.com

Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico

Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
LAS CRUCES, NM
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theacademyadvocate.com

New Mexico is Failing Inmates

New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Much Drier Across New Mexico Today, Stormier Saturday Expected

High pressure continues to dominate much of the West Coast through today, as the low that was bringing the southern parts of the state widespread rain earlier this week continues to pull away from New Mexico. This will allow significantly lower shower and thunderstorm chances into this afternoon and evening. Still, isolated mountain storms across the northern mountains cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits...
TEXAS STATE
lascruces.com

Explore Haunted New Mexico

The traditional celebration of Día de los Muertos is when the spirits of the dead are welcomed back to spend time with family. This story is about the ghosts that hang around all year long . . . without an invitation. New Mexico has plenty of places that are reputed to be haunted, and Halloween seems to be just the right time to tell spooky tales.
LIFESTYLE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tom Handy

New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP

The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
POLITICS
yournewsnm.com

NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE

The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

