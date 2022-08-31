Read full article on original website
New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
Fact: In New Mexico, you have a right to wade in public water, even on private land
*Editor’s note: Updated with quotes from Ben Neary SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why New Mexicans aren’t allowed to restrict access to some of their private property. Thursday they explained that the public is allowed to wade through public water, even if the water flows over […]
Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico
Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
New Mexico is Failing Inmates
New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
Much Drier Across New Mexico Today, Stormier Saturday Expected
High pressure continues to dominate much of the West Coast through today, as the low that was bringing the southern parts of the state widespread rain earlier this week continues to pull away from New Mexico. This will allow significantly lower shower and thunderstorm chances into this afternoon and evening. Still, isolated mountain storms across the northern mountains cannot be ruled out.
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For September 2022
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food benefits...
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
New Mexico Governor designates $10 Million for abortion clinic in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an Executive Order Wednesday designating $10 Million for the development of a reproductive health center in Doña Ana County that includes abortion services. In the order, Lujan Grisham says many communities in New Mexico do...
Texas SNAP September 2022 Benefits Extended to Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits experienced delays because of an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news for those who have been waiting to find out if SNAP benefits would be...
Explore Haunted New Mexico
The traditional celebration of Día de los Muertos is when the spirits of the dead are welcomed back to spend time with family. This story is about the ghosts that hang around all year long . . . without an invitation. New Mexico has plenty of places that are reputed to be haunted, and Halloween seems to be just the right time to tell spooky tales.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP
The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
Over a decade after a fire, one New Mexico community is still trying to clean up
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Just over 10 years ago, a massive wildfire ripped through the Jemez Mountains. Sparked by a downed powerline, the Las Conchas fire eventually burned through the landscape at a rate of about an acre per second. After scorching a national monument, homes, and over 150,000 acres the fire was eventually contained by […]
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
NEW MEXICO TO OFFER BOTH RENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS ASSISTANCE
The State of New Mexico has brought two programs that provide housing aid under one consolidated program to simplify access to emergency housing assistance funds. The newly created New Mexico Home Fund helps homeowners and renters in New Mexico that have been financially impacted during the pandemic cover housing expenses and avoid eviction or foreclosure. The NM Home Fund combines the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and can be accessed at nmhomefund.org.
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
