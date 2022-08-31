Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies founder is investing in his hometown of Preston
PRESTON – Sawyer Hemsley is the founder and COO of Crumbl Cookies, and he’s making big investments in his hometown of Preston, Idaho. He has been buying business properties along the town’s State Street. One of the businesses he would like to resurrect is the Polar Bear...
Herald-Journal
From the desk of the President
Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast. Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Herald-Journal
Center has unique use for grocery bags; recycling event planned
The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week. Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.
Herald-Journal
Sierra store to open in Logan on Sept. 17
The outdoor clothing and merchandise chain Sierra has announced an opening date of Sept. 17 for its Logan retail outlet. Sierra is located in the former Michaels craft store space in the Logan Crossing shopping area at 1400 North and Main Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the first day, but regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Herald-Journal
Melvin S. Thomson
Melvin S. Thomson 6/4/1954 - 9/2/2022 Melvin S. Thomson, 68, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Preston surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 4, 1954, in Afton, Wyoming to Gary and Gay Thomson. He graduated from American Falls High School in 1972 and continued his college education at BYU-Idaho.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County man jailed after alleged assault on girl, 10, outside Washington Terrace school
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff officials have charged a man with the alleged sexual battery of a girl outside Washington Terrace Elementary School. Court documents for 21-year-old Michael Gentry Wallen say he was charged on suspicion of:. Sexual battery, a class A...
Herald-Journal
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
Herald-Journal
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
davisjournal.com
What to do with deer in your yard
Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
Herald-Journal
Clegg, Clinton LaMoine
Clegg Clinton LaMoine Clegg 81 Millville passed away September 2, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
Gephardt Daily
Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
Herald-Journal
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Herald-Journal
Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape in Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police...
Herald-Journal
USU looks to continue winning ways in annual Blood Battle against Weber State
It’s common for sports fans to get caught up in the final score of a game. But as entertaining as sports can be, at the end of the day they are just games. From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, Utah State University and Weber State University will be competing in something with larger ramifications than March Madness or any conference championship — the 19th annual Blood Battle organized by the American Red Cross.
Gephardt Daily
Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2
TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument. Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired and arrived at about 9:43...
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
