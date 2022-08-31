ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Crumbl Cookies founder is investing in his hometown of Preston

PRESTON – Sawyer Hemsley is the founder and COO of Crumbl Cookies, and he’s making big investments in his hometown of Preston, Idaho. He has been buying business properties along the town’s State Street. One of the businesses he would like to resurrect is the Polar Bear...
PRESTON, ID
From the desk of the President

Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast. Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
PRESTON, ID
Center has unique use for grocery bags; recycling event planned

The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week. Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.
LOGAN, UT
Sierra store to open in Logan on Sept. 17

The outdoor clothing and merchandise chain Sierra has announced an opening date of Sept. 17 for its Logan retail outlet. Sierra is located in the former Michaels craft store space in the Logan Crossing shopping area at 1400 North and Main Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the first day, but regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
LOGAN, UT
Preston, ID
Preston, ID
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
Melvin S. Thomson

Melvin S. Thomson 6/4/1954 - 9/2/2022 Melvin S. Thomson, 68, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in Preston surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 4, 1954, in Afton, Wyoming to Gary and Gay Thomson. He graduated from American Falls High School in 1972 and continued his college education at BYU-Idaho.
PRESTON, ID
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown

A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
LOGAN, UT
What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Clegg, Clinton LaMoine

Clegg Clinton LaMoine Clegg 81 Millville passed away September 2, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
MILLVILLE, UT
Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
LOGAN, UT
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident

The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
LOGAN, UT
USU looks to continue winning ways in annual Blood Battle against Weber State

It’s common for sports fans to get caught up in the final score of a game. But as entertaining as sports can be, at the end of the day they are just games. From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, Utah State University and Weber State University will be competing in something with larger ramifications than March Madness or any conference championship — the 19th annual Blood Battle organized by the American Red Cross.
LOGAN, UT

