I was somewhat distressed to read Trish Zornio’s opinion piece in which she seemed to be fit to be tied that — God forbid — a private entity could actually own a mountain, and even more to her dismay, that they could decide, as any private land owner has the right, to deny people to set foot on it. Just the title of her opinion piece, “Should private citizens be allowed to own or charge for Colorado’s 14ers?” (emphasis added) should be enough to raise alarm bells for any private landowner.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO