so there was an article earlier about a British influencer who had surgery to appear Korean. he said he was transracial. he is now being persecuted and ridiculed by many including the Trans population. people are saying that you weren't born Korean therefore you can't be Korean. now they are saying it's racist. wonder if they see a correlation amongst the two ideologies.
So if one does not think you can randomly decide to be what you're not, one is suddenly "afraid" of those who do? I mean "phobic" literally means fear. And if trans women are women and trans men are men, why is there a different word for them? I mean dogs are not cats, no matter what you want to call Fido, it's still a dog.
Damn some of you are nasty, how about people are just people AND can have differing opinions? I truly don't care what gender I am. I'm more concerned with being a good person and finding happiness/peace. And you know what, I'm not upset at JK Rowling anymore either, because truthfully, she is entitled to her opinion and she doesn't seem to go out of her way to hurt others, she just stated how she felt...so I can't really hate on that. Why, oh why, can we not all get along or just agree to disagree and move on to the next topic? How about we solve world hunger? End wars? Fix homelessness? Work on curing more diseases? Advance our technology further? Stop wasting your time being angry at everything and do something, make something, be someone great!
Comments / 57