Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news
Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
Comments / 0