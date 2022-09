The recently dedicated Mueller Art Gallery is the centerpiece of visual culture for faculty, staff and students at Caldwell University and the surrounding community. Three to four exhibitions are presented each year in a wide variety of works in all media from nationally recognized artists. It is also the proving grounds for B.A. and B.F.A candidates in the Art Department. The Mueller gallery is a beautifully renovated space in the heart of the Student Center building. It was first opened in the Fall 2017, and named to honor Sr. Gerardine Mueller.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO