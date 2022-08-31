Princeton Planning Board to review application to demolish 19th century building, build new three-story building on Witherspoon Street

Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
70and73.com
So long? Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill likely not long for this world.
The Barclay Pavilion office building, which has anchored a corner of the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in Cherry Hill for 52 years, soon may disappear in a cloud of dust. A Township zoning permit has been issued to the owner of the Route 70 shopping center to demolish the 45,374-square-foot vacant building, according to Township Community Development Director Cosmas Diamantis. A demolition permit now needs to be issued.
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Princeton school board to resume in-person meetings on an alternating basis
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education expects to resume in-person meetings in September on an alternating basis. The first in-person meeting will be held on Sept. 27. The school board suspended in-person meetings after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in March 2020 that banned indoor meetings and...
Princeton, NJ Ice Cream Shop Considered One of the Best on Earth
One New Jersey ice cream shop is poised to gain in popularity after being listed as one of the world's best. The honor has been bestowed on The Bent Spoon in Princeton by Financial Times. But, it was reportedly the publication's readers that determined the list that was created, according...
After 22 years, the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show comes to an end!
The last Big Joe Jersey Talent Show went out like a bang Sunday night at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Little 9 year old Brianna Cameron from Union, New Jersey floored the judges and the crowd and walked away with the title of the winner of the 2022 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show.
weatherboy.com
USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State
USGS has confirmed that two relatively weak earthquakes struck New Jersey yesterday in northern New Jersey, confirming what many people had reported on social media. USGS received more than 5 dozen reports of shaking from the stronger of two earthquakes which struck Morris County. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.3...
Support Surges For ‘Pillar Of Community’ After Robbery, Ferocious Beating In Trenton
Support is on the rise for a pillar of the Trenton community who was robbed and brutally beaten. Dan Corvino was robbed and ferociously beaten in Trenton on the night of Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses. Corvino, described in the campaign as a...
96 years of Italian tradition continues with Hoboken Italian Festival
The 96th annual Hoboken Italian Festival is returning for four days of food, music, and fun from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 11, which includes the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs. The celebration of the Madonna Dei Martiri is traditionally held on Sept....
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Princeton, Gulick House owners settle lawsuit over failure to restore historic home
The Municipality of Princeton and the owner of the historic Greenland-Brinson-Gulick House have come to a settlement agreement for a municipal lawsuit filed against the owner for failure to repair the 339-year-old house. The settlement agreement – reached earlier this month between the town and owner Benjamin Gulick and his...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
