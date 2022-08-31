ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Planning Board to review application to demolish 19th century building, build new three-story building on Witherspoon Street

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
Princeton Packet
Princeton Packet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
70and73.com

So long? Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill likely not long for this world.

The Barclay Pavilion office building, which has anchored a corner of the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in Cherry Hill for 52 years, soon may disappear in a cloud of dust. A Township zoning permit has been issued to the owner of the Route 70 shopping center to demolish the 45,374-square-foot vacant building, according to Township Community Development Director Cosmas Diamantis. A demolition permit now needs to be issued.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Recreation Construction#19th Century#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Princeton Planning Board#Crx Associates Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
411
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Princeton, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/princeton-packet/

Comments / 0

Community Policy