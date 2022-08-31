Read full article on original website
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers Cy Young Candidate Gets Good News Following MRI
The 2022 All-Star received good news on Friday after MRI results
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas
First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Oller knows exactly why Orioles roughed him up in A's loss
The Athletics fell victim to the home run ball in their 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A's starting pitcher Adam Oller went five innings but had difficulty keeping the ball in the park. The 27-year-old's lack of command on his fastball...
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe
After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz
As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
Dodgers Star Draws Backlash After Praising Opponent
Mookie Betts heaped praise on Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, and Dodgers insider David Vassegh didn't care much for his comments.
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Provides an Update on His Recovery
Kevin Pillar gives an update on his injury that's kept him on the injured list since the first week of June.
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game
The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game. Papelbon, who was...
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
