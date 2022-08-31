ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Oller knows exactly why Orioles roughed him up in A's loss

The Athletics fell victim to the home run ball in their 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A's starting pitcher Adam Oller went five innings but had difficulty keeping the ball in the park. The 27-year-old's lack of command on his fastball...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Lynch admits 49ers 'hanging on for dear life' to keep Poe

After Jason Poe was cut as part of Tuesday's mandatory roster moves, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the decision to cut the guard was "hard" and he hoped they would be able to sign him to the practice squad. "Poe, that was a tough one," Lynch told reporters on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Zaidi reveals Giants' offseason approach for vets like Joc, Yaz

As the Giants have fallen short of expectations this season, it’s abundantly clear that there could be some changes to the roster next year. There are important decisions to be made with two players in particular: pending free agent Joc Pederson and fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who will be entering his second arbitration-eligible season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter

As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

