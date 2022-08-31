ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

What’s new in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s More Fun Stuff Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into theaters with the release of its extended cut, “The More Fun Stuff Version.” Featuring 11 minutes of extra content, this longer film is a treat for audiences who enjoyed the original superhero blockbuster. Overall, the movie’s additional footage doesn’t add...
Digital Trends

What it’s like to be Jurassic World’s live-action dinosaur wrangler

Director Colin Trevorrow wrapped up the modern Jurassic World trilogy in dramatic (and familiar) fashion with Jurassic World Dominion, which brought back many of the original characters and dinosaurs from the original Jurassic Park films. The Dominion team did so with a mix of practical and visual effects, in keeping...
Digital Trends

Event Horizon, Mimic, and the glory of the lowly late-August thriller

The summer of 1997 ended as most summers at the movies do, with a whimper rather than a bang. After three-plus months of dinosaurs, aliens, superheroes, terrorist villains, international men of mystery, and Nicolas Cage action vehicles, Hollywood had reached the stretch of the release calendar it invariably reserves for its least auspicious projects — that period right before Labor Day when the studios commit to a self-fulfilling prophecy of soft box office and half-empty auditoriums.
Digital Trends

A small town hides its deadly secrets in The Visitor

Given the way the housing market is going, we’ll all be living in haunted houses just to keep costs down. It’s either that or moving to eerily creepy small towns where the locals clearly know something that you don’t when you move into some doomed abode. That’s part of the premise for The Visitor, an upcoming horror film from Paramount, EPIX, and Blumhouse. Former Iron Fist and Game of Thrones star Finn Jones headlines the film as Robert, a man who has suffered some horrible tragedies. And the worst is yet to come.
Digital Trends

Who Invited Them review: mind games, murder, and mayhem

Regardless of how much they might suggest otherwise, no one wants to be seen as uncool. Who Invited Them, the new horror comedy from writer-director Duncan Birmingham, understands that. To its credit, the film also understands that a person’s desire to be accepted and welcomed by those they admire can, in certain instances, lead them to ignore their own instincts and perform acts that they wouldn’t normally consider doing.
Digital Trends

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review: perfection, precious

Few streaming series have carried as much weight into their premiere as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios’ ambitious, ludicrously expensive series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga. Not only is the Prime Video series telling a new story set in one of the fantasy genre’s most seminal — and as such, highly scrutinized — worlds, but its success (or failure) could very well determine the fate of an entire streaming service.
