Given the way the housing market is going, we’ll all be living in haunted houses just to keep costs down. It’s either that or moving to eerily creepy small towns where the locals clearly know something that you don’t when you move into some doomed abode. That’s part of the premise for The Visitor, an upcoming horror film from Paramount, EPIX, and Blumhouse. Former Iron Fist and Game of Thrones star Finn Jones headlines the film as Robert, a man who has suffered some horrible tragedies. And the worst is yet to come.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO