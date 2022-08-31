ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova, MD

KI Safeway continues tradition of supporting QA Fair 4-H Livestock Auction

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq37d_0hc7aI9400

CENTREVILLE — Kent Island Safeway Manager Brian Dowling, in his first year serving as the store’s manager, continued a tradition that was started by the store’s original manager, Bruce Moore, of Cordova, coming to the fair Aug. 12 to participate in purchasing livestock from local 4-H youth. Moore, who retired more than a decade ago, grew-up in the Talbot County 4-H program. When he became manager at the KI Safeway in the mid-1980s, he wanted to show that Safeway supports the future farmers of America. With Safeway corporate approval, he went to several local county fairs, Caroline-Dorchester, Talbot and Queen Anne’s Fairs livestock auctions.

He initially purchased lamb, pigs, and other common livestock at the 4-H auctions. From there, he had the purchases prepared as final products and sold from the KI Safeway store. While doing that, he arranged for the local 4-H youth he had purchased from to come into the store and have their pictures taken with their products. He said, “We couldn’t keep the fresh lamb chops in the store for any length of time at all. As soon as it was put out, it was bought up immediately!”

